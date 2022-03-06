Details emerge about fatal motorcycle crash on I-580 in Tri-Valley

A Stockton man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a van and then he was run over by a big-rig on Interstate 580 in Dublin on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau identified the decedent as 30-year-old Carlos Campo.

The crash unfolded around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-580 just west of the Hopyard Road/Dougherty Road interchange, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Tyler Hahn. According to initial witness reports, Campo was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 50 mph splitting lanes between the No. 3 and No. 4 during the morning commute.

The motorcyclist apparently failed to recognize that traffic was slowing ahead of him, and he rear-ended a Nissan van that was traveling in the No. 3 lane at between 25-30 mph, according to Hahn.

"The collision between the front of the motorcycle and the van caused the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle, to the left, into the path of a 2018 International truck tractor and trailer," Hahn said.