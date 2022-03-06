Details emerge about fatal motorcycle crash on I-580 in Tri-Valley

A Stockton man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a van and then he was run over by a big-rig on Interstate 580 in Dublin on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau identified the decedent as 30-year-old Carlos Campo.
The crash unfolded around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-580 just west of the Hopyard Road/Dougherty Road interchange, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Tyler Hahn. According to initial witness reports, Campo was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 50 mph splitting lanes between the No. 3 and No. 4 during the morning commute.
The motorcyclist apparently failed to recognize that traffic was slowing ahead of him, and he rear-ended a Nissan van that was traveling in the No. 3 lane at between 25-30 mph, according to Hahn.
"The collision between the front of the motorcycle and the van caused the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle, to the left, into the path of a 2018 International truck tractor and trailer," Hahn said.
The driver of the big-rig, which was going about 55 mph in the No. 2 lane, was unable to avoid hitting the motorcyclist in the roadway, according to Hahn. Campo was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no reports of injuries to the driver of the van -- a 31-year-old Stockton man -- nor the driver of the big-rig, who was a 34-year-old Stockton man. Neither of the surviving drivers' names have been released publicly.
"Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the collision," Hahn said. "The collision is still under investigation."
The two left lanes of I-580 westbound were closed for about 2-1/2 hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.