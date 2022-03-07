Danville: Commission to debate appeal from residents on fencing standards

Danville planning commissioners are set to consider an appeal from local property owners that would allow them to keep a fence that exceeds the town's height and setback requirements, following a complaint from a neighboring resident last fall.
The commission received a complaint in September from a neighboring resident, who pointed to standards issued by the town requiring that front-yard fencing not exceed 3.5 feet, and that it meet the 20-foot setback requirement. The resident said they were interested in building a similar fence on their own property.
Upon visiting the property that was subjected to the complaint, at 1221 Greenbrook Drive, town staff determined that the fence exceeds the height requirements at six feet and has a 14-foot setback, rather than the 20 feet required by the town.
After receiving a letter from the town requesting that the fence be brought into compliance with the town's "Single Family Residential District Ordinance" (SFRDO) standards, the property owners submitted a variance application in an effort to be able to keep the existing fence. The town sent a letter denying the request on Feb. 1, and the residents responded by submitting an appeal on Feb. 9.
The appeal points to several neighboring addresses that the applicants say also fail to comply with SFRDO standards.
In the report prepared for Tuesday's meeting, town staff say that all of the properties in question were found to be in compliance upon a preliminary review, and that the applicants are therefore not being denied rights afforded to other residents. They also point out the limited scope of the town's code enforcement, which stems from formal complaints and requests, and note that it might be the case that some properties aren't in compliance, but have not seen formal complaints or enforcement.
Staff are recommending that commissioners adopt a resolution that would uphold the variance request and deny the residents' appeal.
The Danville Planning Commission's next regular meeting is set for Tuesday (March 8) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.
In other business
Commissioners are poised to approve plans for a public plaza area are increased outdoor seating outside Primo's Pizzeria and Pub and Yogurt Shack on Hartz Avenue.
The proposed project would include more than 1,900 square feet covered under an awning, and more than 1,500 square feet of dedicated public space. The proposal would mean converting existing parking outside the two businesses in order to accommodate the expanded space, which would require an in-lieu fee of less than $12,000 to be paid prior to building permits being issued.
