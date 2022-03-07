News

Danville State of the Town and Community Awards slated for March 16

Event will be in person for first since 2019, after being held virtually for two years

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is scheduled as a special guest at the upcoming Community Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, at which he will present a State of the Town address to attendees.

The ceremony will see awards presented to community members for Business of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, Charitable Organization of the Year, Employee of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

The event is set to be held in person for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festivities are set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. on March 16 in the Veterans Memorial Building of the San Ramon Valley at 400 Hartz Avenue. Tickets for the luncheon are $50, with additional recognitions for several levels of sponsorship available.

