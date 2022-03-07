The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club is hosting its next guest speaker presentation on a topic relevant to many residents across the Tri-Valley -- gardening in small spaces.

"Do you have a small garden space and don't know what to do? Learn how to create a perfect 'jewel box' space to maximize impact for a beautiful, useful garden," club officials said ahead of their meeting next Thursday (March 10).

Cricket Riley, a landscape design consultant from Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, will be the guest presenter. She creates plant-centered designs, leads workshops, orders plants for the garden and writes about plants for its newsletter.

"Cricket will discuss factors to consider and navigate the process of refurbishing a garden bed or designing a brand-new garden. Educating gardeners on the beauty, diversity and sustainability of regionally appropriate planting is always her goal. 'Your garden should look good, feel good and do good. If we have accomplished those three things, then we're successful,'" club officials said.

The club meets at 7 p.m., with the speaker starting at 7:30 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month between September and June. All of its meetings are currently held via Zoom. To learn more, visit www.lavgc.org.