News

Gardening in small spaces

Club talk to feature designer from Ruth Bancroft Garden

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 7, 2022, 5:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club is hosting its next guest speaker presentation on a topic relevant to many residents across the Tri-Valley -- gardening in small spaces.

Cricket Riley. (Photo courtesy LAVGC)

"Do you have a small garden space and don't know what to do? Learn how to create a perfect 'jewel box' space to maximize impact for a beautiful, useful garden," club officials said ahead of their meeting next Thursday (March 10).

Cricket Riley, a landscape design consultant from Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, will be the guest presenter. She creates plant-centered designs, leads workshops, orders plants for the garden and writes about plants for its newsletter.

"Cricket will discuss factors to consider and navigate the process of refurbishing a garden bed or designing a brand-new garden. Educating gardeners on the beauty, diversity and sustainability of regionally appropriate planting is always her goal. 'Your garden should look good, feel good and do good. If we have accomplished those three things, then we're successful,'" club officials said.

The club meets at 7 p.m., with the speaker starting at 7:30 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month between September and June. All of its meetings are currently held via Zoom. To learn more, visit www.lavgc.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Gardening in small spaces

Club talk to feature designer from Ruth Bancroft Garden

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 7, 2022, 5:25 pm

The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club is hosting its next guest speaker presentation on a topic relevant to many residents across the Tri-Valley -- gardening in small spaces.

"Do you have a small garden space and don't know what to do? Learn how to create a perfect 'jewel box' space to maximize impact for a beautiful, useful garden," club officials said ahead of their meeting next Thursday (March 10).

Cricket Riley, a landscape design consultant from Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, will be the guest presenter. She creates plant-centered designs, leads workshops, orders plants for the garden and writes about plants for its newsletter.

"Cricket will discuss factors to consider and navigate the process of refurbishing a garden bed or designing a brand-new garden. Educating gardeners on the beauty, diversity and sustainability of regionally appropriate planting is always her goal. 'Your garden should look good, feel good and do good. If we have accomplished those three things, then we're successful,'" club officials said.

The club meets at 7 p.m., with the speaker starting at 7:30 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month between September and June. All of its meetings are currently held via Zoom. To learn more, visit www.lavgc.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.