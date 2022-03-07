San Ramon: Council to vote on adding 28 units to approved but unbuilt senior housing project

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider a request to allow just under 30 additional units at a senior housing project that was approved in 2017, in an amendment from the applicant that would also see all 123 proposed units be affordable to income-qualified households.
Construction on Aspen Wood Senior Apartments has yet to commence, following the council's initial approval of the project on Nov. 14, 2017, although all development permits have been acquired, according to city staff.
The applicant, David Bogstad of LCA Architects, filed a development plan amendment application on Feb. 3, requesting a density bonus changes to the interior floor plan, but with no changes to the project's footprint.
The site of the senior housing project, 1.39 acres at 9000 Alcosta Blvd., originally held a bank and a flower shop, before being rezoned as multiple-family very high density residential in 2006.
The original application that was approved for the facility was for 95 units, with 13 of those being deed-restricted for those with lower incomes. Under the proposed amendment, 122 of 123 units would be deed-restricted for lower incomes and the remaining unit being designated for an on-site manager.
The move comes after the applicant was awarded bond funding from the California Municipal Finance Authority (CMFA) for affordable units. Under the project's original specifications, it would not have the 60% of affordable units required to qualify, under CMFA guidelines.
If approved, all units in the new project would count towards the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirements. The applicant and city would then need to formalize the affordable housing agreement, and the applicant would need to fulfill the project's conditions of approval.
The San Ramon City Council's next regular meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday (March 8) via Zoom. The agenda is available here.
In other business
* Councilmembers are poised to finalize appointees to the Transportation Advisory and Transportation Management Advisory committees, at the recommendation of the Planning Commission.
* San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens and San Ramon Valley Fire Chief Paige Meyer will continue presentations with updates on the "Public Safety for Mental Health" pilot program and the Public Safety Complex, Communication Center, and Emergency Operation Center, as part of the police department's annual report.
* Council members and staff will discuss whether or not to return to in-person meetings.
* The council will vote on a resolution to approve midyear budget adjustments.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.