San Ramon: Council to vote on adding 28 units to approved but unbuilt senior housing project

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider a request to allow just under 30 additional units at a senior housing project that was approved in 2017, in an amendment from the applicant that would also see all 123 proposed units be affordable to income-qualified households.

Construction on Aspen Wood Senior Apartments has yet to commence, following the council's initial approval of the project on Nov. 14, 2017, although all development permits have been acquired, according to city staff.

The applicant, David Bogstad of LCA Architects, filed a development plan amendment application on Feb. 3, requesting a density bonus changes to the interior floor plan, but with no changes to the project's footprint.

The site of the senior housing project, 1.39 acres at 9000 Alcosta Blvd., originally held a bank and a flower shop, before being rezoned as multiple-family very high density residential in 2006.

The original application that was approved for the facility was for 95 units, with 13 of those being deed-restricted for those with lower incomes. Under the proposed amendment, 122 of 123 units would be deed-restricted for lower incomes and the remaining unit being designated for an on-site manager.