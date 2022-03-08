Community Briefs: San Ramon redistricting process | Lifetime Achievement Award for SRVHS band director

The second round of draft maps are available here , and the demographic information for the new maps is available here . Residents may submit public comments live at the March 22 hearing, and/or submit them in advance to [email protected]

The public hearing on March 22 will be the fourth in a series, which along with other outreach efforts, have been aimed at soliciting community feedback and input on the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that comes following census years. The process will mean new boundaries for City Council elections. The city is scheduled to adopt a final map by April 17.

The city of San Ramon has released its second round of draft maps for public view and input, ahead of an upcoming public hearing in which final maps will be reviewed.

Teams may continue to register for the competition [www.danville.ca.gov/recguide here through Monday (March 14) at 5 p.m. The competition is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on March 19 at the Danville Community Center on Front Street.

Teams of four sixth through 12th graders will race and hunt in downtown Danville, seeking clues that will aid them in completing challenges ahead of their competitors. Some of these challenges are set to include blindfolded tastings, problem-solving, and pop quizzes.

Teams of local teenagers are set to take to the streets of Danville next weekend for an "Amazing Race" competition.

The office is seeking docents who will guide local third-grade students through tours aimed at providing insight to local government this April and May. The program is scheduled to include a tour of City Hall, a presentation on local government, and a mock City Council meeting. Docents may note the dates of their availability, and aren't required to attend every tour.

The Goedeke award is aimed at honoring "those who have exhibited a lifetime of achievement in music education at the state and national level," according to and announcement from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District. Glass has previously served as the regional and state president for the California Association of Music Education, and was name Outstanding Music Educator Award recipient for the Bay Section in 2012.

Cheryl Glass, the longtime director of San Ramon Valley High School's marching band, was recently granted the David Goedecke Lifetime Achievement Award award from the California Band Director's Association, in celebration of a 40-year career that has included directing the school's orchestra, marching band, and wind and jazz ensembles.

Community Briefs: San Ramon redistricting process | Lifetime Achievement Award for SRVHS band director

Also: Docents for San Ramon City Clerk program | Danville's 'Amazing Race'