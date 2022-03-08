SRVUSD set for next board governance workshop

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is set for a board governance workshop on Wednesday afternoon, aimed at reviewing and discussing two draft documents that were prepared following talks at previous workshops.

In September, trustees agreed to form two ad-hoc committees to create a governance handbook and advocacy plan, the drafts of which will be reviewed at tomorrow's meeting. The workshop will also include discussions on the 2022 to 2023 meeting schedule, public comments, board by-laws, and other meeting mechanics and requirements.

The board has a target date this month to complete the draft plan of a community engagement and advocacy plan, aimed at increasing opportunities for public input, according to the report prepared for tomorrow's workshop. Board members and staff will hear a presentation on key messages the district seeks to get out to the public, along with the assorted stakeholders they seek to engage with.

The SRVUSD board workshop is set for 1-4 p.m Wednesday (March 9). The agenda is available here.