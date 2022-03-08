News

SRVUSD set for next board governance workshop

Review of two new draft documents, existing board by-laws, plus next year's meeting schedule

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 8, 2022, 6:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is set for a board governance workshop on Wednesday afternoon, aimed at reviewing and discussing two draft documents that were prepared following talks at previous workshops.

SRVUSD logo.

In September, trustees agreed to form two ad-hoc committees to create a governance handbook and advocacy plan, the drafts of which will be reviewed at tomorrow's meeting. The workshop will also include discussions on the 2022 to 2023 meeting schedule, public comments, board by-laws, and other meeting mechanics and requirements.

The board has a target date this month to complete the draft plan of a community engagement and advocacy plan, aimed at increasing opportunities for public input, according to the report prepared for tomorrow's workshop. Board members and staff will hear a presentation on key messages the district seeks to get out to the public, along with the assorted stakeholders they seek to engage with.

The SRVUSD board workshop is set for 1-4 p.m Wednesday (March 9). The agenda is available here.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

SRVUSD set for next board governance workshop

Review of two new draft documents, existing board by-laws, plus next year's meeting schedule

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 8, 2022, 6:04 pm

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is set for a board governance workshop on Wednesday afternoon, aimed at reviewing and discussing two draft documents that were prepared following talks at previous workshops.

In September, trustees agreed to form two ad-hoc committees to create a governance handbook and advocacy plan, the drafts of which will be reviewed at tomorrow's meeting. The workshop will also include discussions on the 2022 to 2023 meeting schedule, public comments, board by-laws, and other meeting mechanics and requirements.

The board has a target date this month to complete the draft plan of a community engagement and advocacy plan, aimed at increasing opportunities for public input, according to the report prepared for tomorrow's workshop. Board members and staff will hear a presentation on key messages the district seeks to get out to the public, along with the assorted stakeholders they seek to engage with.

The SRVUSD board workshop is set for 1-4 p.m Wednesday (March 9). The agenda is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.