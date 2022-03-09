BART receives federal relief funding grant of almost $271M

BART will receive nearly $271 million in relief funding from last year's federal American Rescue Plan Act, the transit agency said last week.

The $270.8 million grant is the second-largest award for any transit agency in the country, trailing only New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and will help keep BART operating as its ridership remains below one-third of pre-pandemic estimates.

"The pandemic has made clear our operating funding model of relying so heavily on riders is outdated and hampers our efforts to provide equitable service, especially for low-income riders and marginalized communities," BART General Manager Bob Powers said. "Increased federal funding allows BART to continue to invest in service improvements and safety enhancement as we welcome riders back to transit."

BART has previously received roughly $1.3 billion in funding from the federal relief packages that have been approved since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

BART budget officials said last month that the agency has used roughly half of the $1.3 billion it has received, spending $25 million per month over the prior six months.