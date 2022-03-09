News

BART receives federal relief funding grant of almost $271M

Money will help keep BART operating as ridership remains down amid pandemic

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 9, 2022, 9:27 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

BART will receive nearly $271 million in relief funding from last year's federal American Rescue Plan Act, the transit agency said last week.

The $270.8 million grant is the second-largest award for any transit agency in the country, trailing only New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and will help keep BART operating as its ridership remains below one-third of pre-pandemic estimates.

"The pandemic has made clear our operating funding model of relying so heavily on riders is outdated and hampers our efforts to provide equitable service, especially for low-income riders and marginalized communities," BART General Manager Bob Powers said. "Increased federal funding allows BART to continue to invest in service improvements and safety enhancement as we welcome riders back to transit."

BART has previously received roughly $1.3 billion in funding from the federal relief packages that have been approved since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

BART budget officials said last month that the agency has used roughly half of the $1.3 billion it has received, spending $25 million per month over the prior six months.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

At that pace, BART budget officials said the agency will likely exhaust its federal relief funding some time in 2024 between January and September, depending on how many riders have returned to the system by then.

The funding announced Thursday came from the $2.2 billion American Rescue Plan Additional Assistance grant program, overseen by the U.S. Federal Transit Administration.

Five Bay Area transit agencies, including BART, received a total of $525 million from the grant program.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

BART receives federal relief funding grant of almost $271M

Money will help keep BART operating as ridership remains down amid pandemic

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 9, 2022, 9:27 pm

BART will receive nearly $271 million in relief funding from last year's federal American Rescue Plan Act, the transit agency said last week.

The $270.8 million grant is the second-largest award for any transit agency in the country, trailing only New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and will help keep BART operating as its ridership remains below one-third of pre-pandemic estimates.

"The pandemic has made clear our operating funding model of relying so heavily on riders is outdated and hampers our efforts to provide equitable service, especially for low-income riders and marginalized communities," BART General Manager Bob Powers said. "Increased federal funding allows BART to continue to invest in service improvements and safety enhancement as we welcome riders back to transit."

BART has previously received roughly $1.3 billion in funding from the federal relief packages that have been approved since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

BART budget officials said last month that the agency has used roughly half of the $1.3 billion it has received, spending $25 million per month over the prior six months.

At that pace, BART budget officials said the agency will likely exhaust its federal relief funding some time in 2024 between January and September, depending on how many riders have returned to the system by then.

The funding announced Thursday came from the $2.2 billion American Rescue Plan Additional Assistance grant program, overseen by the U.S. Federal Transit Administration.

Five Bay Area transit agencies, including BART, received a total of $525 million from the grant program.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.