City Center Bishop Ranch unveils new businesses

"Marugame has built an incredible fanbase in the Bay Area over the years and San Ramon was our next natural step as we continue to expand," said Alonzo Cudd, chief marketing officer at Marugame. "We're making a splash at City Center that we know the foodie community will appreciate with our beloved noodles and pairing it with a vibrant atmosphere that will truly resonate with everyone."

Marugame has gained renown internationally and in the Bay Area for their open kitchen concept, in which diners can watch their food being prepared, and the fresh, handmade noodles featured in their dishes, bringing a centuries-old Japanese tradition to new audiences across the globe.

"Our primary goal is to bring only the finest in Bay Area favorites and national brands to San Ramon," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO at Sunset Development Company. "Marugame, Sprinkles and PREP choosing City Center to make their San Ramon debut speaks to the standard of esteemed partnerships we're building to create the ultimate cultural core of the city."

Marugame Udon is the latest addition to the shopping center, marking their grand opening at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. In addition, Sprinkles Cupcakes opened their second Bay Area location at City Center earlier this month, in partnership with Patelco Credit Union, and the family-friendly boutique salon PREP is now open for business.

Officials from San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch recently announced several new tenants opening for business in the new year, two of whom have been on the horizon for nearly six months.

"As residents of San Ramon, we are so excited to share our space with familiar faces and new friends alike," said Lacey Morf, president at PREP. "City Center Bishop Ranch, with its diverse group of class-leading tenants, provides us the perfect setting to showcase our craft in our fun, yet sophisticated salon."

As nearby residents to the area, Morf said that he and his family saw the new location as a natural addition to the four others established throughout the Bay Area, and that they were excited to watch City Center's growth while contributing to the range of selections, following the announcement of the salon's pending opening last fall.

"We are very proud to open our first San Ramon bakery at City Center and of our partnership with the wonderful folks at Patelco as it is unlike any other that Sprinkles has held before," said Dan Mesches, president and chief executive officer at Sprinkles. "As we continue to grow our bakery footprint around the country, we look forward to more openings and new ways to connect with our passionate guests."

Cupcakes and banking might still seem to be an odd pairing at first glance, but it was a natural fit for Sprinkles, which is known for its signature "cupcake ATM". The partnership with Patelco, however, is the first of its kind.

Sprinkles will operate in partnership with Patelco in efforts to build financial literacy in the community in a positive, casual atmosphere, and PREP stands out from the pack of other high-end salons with its focus on top-of-the-line, fashionable styling for clients of all ages.

While the cupcake shop Sprinkles and PREP Salon might seem like more typical offerings for a suburban shopping center, both have unique facets that make them novel contributions to the recently developed City Center, where officials say they have specifically sought such tenants out.

City Center Bishop Ranch unveils new businesses

Udon, cupcakes, family friendly salon service among new offerings