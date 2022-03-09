News

Alamo: Hemme Station playground closure to continue through April 15

Restrooms and drinking fountains remain open

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 9, 2022, 9:02 pm 0

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced that the playground at Hemme Station Park in Alamo will continue to be fenced off through April 15, as a safety precaution while the department proceeds with installing shade structures in the area.

The project kicked off on Feb. 15, when the playground was initially fenced off. That stage of the project was set to be completed March 3.

According to the new announcement, work will continue in the area, barring unforeseen circumstances, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for if weather permits. Other amenities in the park such as the drinking fountains and restrooms will continue to be open.

