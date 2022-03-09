News

Pleasanton Preps: Both boys' volleyball teams off to strong starts

Also: Amador tennis continues to roll; Foothill golf earns three wins

by Dennis Miller / Pleasanton Weekly

Amador Valley's Max Riter dives to make an impressive dig. (Photo by Nancy Riter)

The Amador Valley boys' volleyball team opened with the season by taking two of their three matches last week.

The young Amador team opened the season with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 loss to a loaded Campolindo team.

Jackson Mello hits a serve for Amador Valley volleyball. (Photo by Nancy Riter)

Top performers include Bryce Nohava, a junior, with 27 assists. Nate Clinton, also a junior, paced the offense with 16 kills, 2 aces and contributed 4 blocks on the defensive side. Freshman Max Riter notched 2 blocks and an ace to jump-start his varsity career.

The Dons got their first win the next day as they beat California on the road 25-19, 25-19 and 25-18.

The Dons were paced by Nohava (5 aces), Luke Melvin (5 kills and 4 digs) and Dylan Boswell (5 digs and 2 kills) while sophomore Parker Brookhart was the team's top passer.

Amador showed some grit in their last game of the week with a comeback victory over a senior-laden De La Salle squad on the road, rallying to win 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-8.

Amador was led by junior Jackson Mello (5 digs, 2 aces), Brookhart (3 aces, 12 digs), Riter (8 kills, 2 aces), Melvin (5 blocks), Nohava (28 assists) and Clinton (22 kills).

Across town, the Foothill boys' volleyball team also won a pair of East Bay Athletic League games to open their season.

The week started with a thrilling 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-8 comeback win over Granada.

Highlights against Granada came from Zach Seraj (16 kills, 5 aces), Landen Meonske (34 assists, 11 digs), Tyler Keala (11 kills, 6 service points), and Caden Stedman (9 service points, 4 kills).

Later in the week, the Falcons beat Livermore 25-21, 25-17, 25-17.

Highlights came from Meonske (27 assists, 10 service points), Keala (14 kills), Noah Mitzenmacher (11 digs, 4 service points) and Casey Collins (11 service points, 3 kills).

In their opening week of the season, the Falcons lost to Campolindo 3-1, but then swept Mission San Jose and Castro Valley.

Boys' lacrosse

The Falcons opened the season with a competitive 6-4, non-league loss to Mitty.

Foothill got goals from Wyatt Lam and Tyler Walsh to take a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. A goal from AJ Becker made it 3-2 Foothill at the half.

Senior captain Darragh Kennedy made it 4-3 at the end of three quarters, but Mitty got three goals in the fourth to get the win. 

Foothill goalie Mikey Paulson had 6 saves and played amazing the entire game against a tough Mitty attack crew. Ground ball recovery was led by Graham Zander with 5 scoops. Bennett Zander, Graham Zander and Caden Garofalo all played well on defense.

Meanwhile, the Dons dropped their season -- and home opener -- to Bellarmine by a 14-8 final.

Colin Wallace led the team in scoring with 3 goals, while Luke Jacobson (2 goals) and Sebastian Diligent (goal, assist) each had 2 points.

Alex Kragen and Will Coultrip each recorded 3 ground balls, while Daniel Kniveton and Kragen each forced 2 turnovers. Max Young won over 50%t of his faceoffs, while Jonny Wessel faced an onslaught of shots but made 19 saves.

Amador tennis

The Dons boys' team rolled once again, topping De La Salle 9-0.

In singles Amador got wins from Bryan Park 6-0, 6-4; Minsung Kim 6-0, 6-0; James Heeter 6-0, 6-0; Rohan Patil 6-0, 6-0; Steven Yang 6-0, 6-2; and Vikram Murali 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles the Dons got wins from Anuraag Aravindan/Roy Kim 6-0, 6-2; Nolan Smith/Aaditya Geddam 6-0, 6-0; and Subhajit Das/Arnav Murarka 6-0, 6-3.

Foothill golf

The Foothill boys' golf season is off to a very strong start as the Falcons won a pair of dual matches and a tournament.

The week started beating Livermore 192-253 at Castlewood, with Brandon Knight leading the way with a 36.

The next day the Falcons took first place at the Cowboy Classic played at The Course at Wente Vineyards. Foothill beat 23 other teams, including Dougherty Valley by one stroke, shooting a 375. Chanhee Ryu took first place shooting a 69.

The Falcons ended the week beating Dublin 189-197 at Callippe. Knight once again was the low score with a 36.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

