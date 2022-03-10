Court rejects citizen group's appeal in lawsuit over proposed Costco store in Pleasanton

A state appellate court panel has denied a citizen group's challenge of the public approval process for the proposed Costco store and overarching Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone, siding with the city over the adequacy of the environmental review completed for the project.

Pleasanton Citizens for Responsible Growth, a coalition spearheaded by former city councilman Matt Sullivan, had appealed an Alameda County judge's November 2020 decision to reject the group's lawsuit over whether air quality and traffic impacts were appropriately analyzed as required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

"We conclude that PCRG's claims challenging the adequacy of the analysis and comment responses related to traffic impacts are moot in light of recent amendments to the CEQA Guidelines, and we reject its similar claims related to air quality impacts," the three-judge panel wrote.

The 22-page unpublished opinion, which affirms the earlier ruling by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch, was issued in the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District on Feb. 28.

Under consideration since 2014, the JDEDZ is the local regulatory framework laying out how redevelopment could occur for a new Costco Wholesale store with a gas station, two hotels and other projects at prominent property just south of the I-680/I-580 interchange.