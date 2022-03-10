St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dublin this weekend

While some changes this year will include increased sanitation and cleaning, as well as more use of outdoor spaces, traditional festivities including a carnival, Irish tea cottage and various entertainers are otherwise set to resume business as usual.

"This year we are back and our attendees should expect to see a celebration akin to what they've seen in years past," said Lauren Marriott, recreation coordinator for the city's Heritage Park and Museums.

Although virtual events continued to mark St. Patrick's Day during the past two years, this month's celebration marks the first return to festivities as usual since the onset of the pandemic.

Dublin's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration is set to be back in full force this weekend, marking the triumphant return of a beloved tradition that commemorates the city's Irish heritage -- the story of which contains some unexpected plot twists, according to an expert on Dublin history.

Minniear said that the origin story of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Dublin was hard to pin down, but that the tradition was preceded by an annual spring festival and several heritage day events, and a number of other parades.

"Dublin has been around since about the early 1960s as a whole subdivision in empty fields," Minniear said. "So the community gets really excited about doing stuff together. Back in the '60s there's not much to do out here; there's not that many people."

Although this year marks the return of a longstanding tradition, with Dublin's dedication to Irish heritage making it appear to be a natural fit for St. Patrick's Day events, city historian Steve Minniear noted that St. Patrick's day celebrations, and Dublin's identity as a historical enclave for Irish immigrants, are far more recent developments than they might initially seem.

The Dublin St. Patrick's Day celebration will held at the Civic Center Plaza this Saturday and Sunday. Rather than being inside Civic Center this year, the Irish tea cottage will be fully outdoors on the plaza, offering the traditional Irish tea experience, as well as a teacup to take home as an addition this year.

The big return has been met with excitement from vendors, entertainers and the community, she noted. The event will see a number of returning vendors and acts, as well as some new faces, all of whom are eager to resume in-person celebrations.

A total of three Irish immigrants were the first to arrive in the San Ramon Valley, after leaving their home in County Roscommon and first arriving in New York City. These were siblings Michael and Eleanor Murray, along with the former's friend Jeremiah Fallon, whom the latter would go on to marry.

"(With) Irish mythology about Dublin, on the one hand you have good stories and on the other you have good facts," Minniear said. "Everybody wants to have a history, so you kind of make up this history. So were there Irish in Dublin? Yes. Is it the story everyone thinks about? No."

Minniear noted that Irish immigrants wouldn't come to the area until the 19th century, and that even then, it could hardly be considered an Irish outpost.

The budding population in what would become Dublin, once it was incorporated in 1982, was just one recent iteration of the community in that area, Minniear emphasized, with it having been populated by local indigenous people for centuries before Spanish colonization turned much of the Tri-Valley area into grazing lands for Mission San Jose.

"It's a little bit murky, but one of the things in Dublin is if you want to celebrate something, you have a parade," Minniear said.

On St. Patrick's Day itself, March 17, Minniear will speak at a virtual event on prominent Irish immigrants in local history, hosted by the Museum of the San Ramon Valley via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. More information is available here .

Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (March 12) at Dublin Boulevard and Amador Valley Boulevard, ending at the Dublin Senior Center. The two-day long festival will be at Civic Center Plaza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. More information is available here .

While the origin story of Irish heritage in Dublin may not live up to the legends it evokes, this emphasis on folklore as a defining characteristic of a place and people's identity is a long tradition in Irish culture, and aspects of it can be traced back to Celtic mythology. St. Patrick's Day itself, in its present day incarnation in the United States, is also a tradition that rests just as much as myth as fact, if not more so.

"This story pops up about this huge Irish community, and that folklore is what people in the '60s and '70s grab onto," Minniear said.

Nonetheless, the Irish population would remain small, Minniear noted, and it wouldn't be until nearly a century later that it came to be central to the identity of the area.

At a time when people identified more closely with the places they were born and lived in than the present concepts of ethnicity and heritage, Minniear noted that there was no overarching sense of Irish identity until Irish immigrants who had nothing else in common started coming together.

"Other people in the process of immigrating wind up coming out here, so there are all these Irish stories that circulated within these families," Minniear said.

"The story is that Dougherty said, 'There's so many Irish there they might as well call it Dublin,'" Minniear said, adding that the direct quote was probably profanity-laden, and that there had been no more than 20 people living on the Murrays' and Fallons' property at the time.

Much of Amador's remaining land would go on to be purchased and developed by James Dougherty, a southerner, making the land that is now Dublin an outlier compared to the rapid growth Dougherty was pushing forward with.

"When they all had lots of kids, it left lots of people who have Irish ancestry," Minniear said. "There's not a lot of other people there."

Murray and the Fallons made enough money to convince Don Jose Amador, who was one of the primary landowners in the Tri-Valley at the time, to sell part of his 20,000 acre rancho to them, in the area where Dublin now sits. Murray, who would go on to marry and raise children on the property, along with the Fallons, would be the origins of stories about Dublin's Irish heritage that came to fruition more than a century later.

"In 1848 we have the Gold Rush, so suddenly they're the closest people you can imagine to the Gold Rush," Minniear said. "Everybody goes up to the hills, and at this point in the Gold Rush story you could still pick gold out of a stream."

Although the "luck of the Irish" wasn't necessarily on their side upon arriving in California, it would be shortly after, when they found themselves in the heart of the early days of the Gold Rush in 1848.

"Mexico was very favorable to immigrants who would do two things: one, be Catholic, and two, become Mexican citizens," Minniear said.

Minniear said that it would have made sense for Irish immigrants, facing rampant discrimination in the U.S. at the time, to look toward greener pastures in Mexico.

"There's been a whole war by the time they left Missouri and got to California," Minniear said. "They were probably pretty surprised that they left the United States and came back to the United States."

When they first set out for California, Minniear noted, it was still part of Mexico, meaning that the travelers were looking at crossing national borders and arriving in a new country at the end of their journey. However, by the time they arrived, California had been acquired by the United States following the Mexican-American War.

"Around 1845 or '46, Michael has gone to Missouri, of all the crazy places, and Missouri is the wild west in 1846," Minniear said. "He convinces Eleanor, his sister who is now married to Jeremiah, to come visit him in Missouri. Michael convinces Jeremiah and Eleanor to give up their entire life, the entire shipping business, and to move away from America."

The travels of the trio upon arriving in the United States have been better recorded and understood than their motivation for initially leaving home. Although they would part ways after they first arrived, with the young Fallon couple moving to the South and starting a shipping business, they would eventually reunite with Murray and make their way to California together.

"In the 1830s, well before the potato famine, these three folks decide they want to go to America, and they do," Minniear said. "We don't have any stories about why."

St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dublin this weekend

Annual festivities help connect city to its Irish history -- oh, and that might not be the story you thought you knew