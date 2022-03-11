Danville: County to pay $4.5M to family of Tyrell Wilson, second man fatally shot by deputy Andrew Hall

NEWS ALERT: County to pay $4.5M to Tyrell Wilson's family

Burris also said Hall shouldn't have been allowed to serve as a police officer at the time following his shooting of Arboleda.

Police have argued Wilson approached Hall with a knife, but Burris argued in a statement Friday that Hall could have taken steps to de-escalate the situation rather than shooting Wilson.

Hall, a deputy at the time with the county sheriff's office, with contracts the town of Danville contracts for police services, shot Wilson one time after a brief verbal exchange with Wilson holding a knife near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass of Interstate 680 after police received reports of Wilson throwing rocks.

Tyrell Wilson, 33, was shot on March 11, 2021, by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall, who was convicted last year of assault with a firearm in his 2018 fatal shooting of Laudemer Arboleda. Wilson died from his injuries at an area hospital on March 17, 2021.

Contra Costa County will pay $4.5 million to the family of a homeless man who was fatally shot in Danville one year ago by a police officer, civil rights attorney John Burris said Friday.

"I felt like one of my own brothers killed my son," Marvin Wilson said, tearfully, on Tuesday. "And it was my only son."

While Wilson's family currently lives in Texas, his father Marvin Wilson -- who worked for 31 years with the Orange County Sheriff's Department -- said he plans to return to Contra Costa County yearly in March until he feels there is justice for his son's death.

Wilson's family gathered at the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday on what would have been Wilson's 34th birthday to call for District Attorney Diana Becton to bring new charges against Hall.

The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the settlement with Wilson's family last month and officially executed the agreement last week.

"Tyrell Wilson would be alive today if the sheriff had suspended and/or fired officer Hall instead of exonerating him after the officer's cold-blooded shooting of Laudemer Arboleda," said Burris, who is representing the families of both Wilson and Arboleda.

"The people of Contra Costa County put their trust in Mr. Hall to protect them, and he violated that trust," Mockler said.

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler sentenced Hall last week to six years in prison for felony assault in shooting Arboleda to death.

Burris said in his statement that the Wilson family is "satisfied" with the settlement but continues hoping Hall will be prosecuted for fatally shooting Tyrell Wilson.

"Change needs to happen," he added. "Justice moves slowly, but I'm going to give it all I got until my last breath."

The DA's Office investigation into Wilson's death is ongoing, with no word whether they'll pursue criminal charges against Hall.

Danville: County to pay $4.5M to family of Tyrell Wilson, second man fatally shot by deputy Andrew Hall

Settlement confirmed publicly as supporters acknowledge anniversary of shooting near I-680 overpass