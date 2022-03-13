A weekend at the wineries

Wineries in the Livermore Valley are welcoming spring in a familiar way this month.

The annual Barrel Tasting Weekend, organized by the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association but on hold the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be back next weekend (March 19-20) highlighting some of the best in Tri-Valley wines.

"Everyone in our award-winning wine region is looking forward to welcoming back fans of Barrel Tasting Weekend -- this is the first one since 2019," Brandi Addington, interim executive director of the association, told the Weekly. "The environment has been redesigned to not only be safe, but also to engage guests in wine experiences that elevate their enjoyment and opportunity to learn about wine."

"We know that the Bay Area is still recovering from the pandemic and expect attendance that is consistent with the positive trend we have seen for intimate wine tasting experiences. It's an opportunity for everyone to celebrate resilience and the strength of our community," Addington said.

More than 25 wineries are scheduled to participate in the two-day event, which runs from 12-4:30 p.m. each day -- after a kick-off Champagne brunch at Garré Vineyard & Winery on the opening day, March 19.