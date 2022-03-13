County's LAFCO approves annexation of East Contra Costa fire district

The annexation of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was unanimously approved Wednesday by the county's Local Area Formation Commission.

The commission's action was the final step in the long-planned, collaborative effort to consolidate fire protection services in eastern Contra Costa County.

The dissolution of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District was also unanimously approved.

County officials said the benefits of annexation for residents are expected to enhance and expand fire and emergency medical services to East County while improving efficiency, effectiveness and the economy of fire protection services in the region.

"The annexation of East Contra Costa Fire into Contra Costa County Fire, together with the allocation of Measure X funds, will double the number of stations serving East County residents, with additional stations opening as soon as this summer," Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, whose District 3 includes East County, said in a statement.