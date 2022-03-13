News

County's LAFCO approves annexation of East Contra Costa fire district

Move to consolidate with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 13, 2022, 3:29 pm 0
The annexation of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was unanimously approved Wednesday by the county's Local Area Formation Commission.

The commission's action was the final step in the long-planned, collaborative effort to consolidate fire protection services in eastern Contra Costa County.

The dissolution of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District was also unanimously approved.

County officials said the benefits of annexation for residents are expected to enhance and expand fire and emergency medical services to East County while improving efficiency, effectiveness and the economy of fire protection services in the region.

"The annexation of East Contra Costa Fire into Contra Costa County Fire, together with the allocation of Measure X funds, will double the number of stations serving East County residents, with additional stations opening as soon as this summer," Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, whose District 3 includes East County, said in a statement.

"This has rightly been characterized as a historic achievement, resolving service deficits that have plagued East County for decades," Burgis added. "When I had the opportunity to attend the graduation ceremony of 27 Con Fire recruits last week, I was overwhelmed with gratitude for the brave firefighters that serve us every day, the many community leaders who worked long hours to achieve this outcome, and the residents who entrusted us with the resources to improve services."

