Culinary Angels launches produce drive at Pleasanton Farmers' Market

The Pleasanton Farmers' Market has a new addition every other Saturday starting this month, with Culinary Angels launching a biweekly produce donation drive.

"Our delivery bags and a list of the needed produce and quantity will be posted at 10 organic vendor booths so that people checking out at the register can add them to their purchases," Culinary Angels Executive Director Lisa McNaney said.

McNaney added that a smaller drive last year at the Livermore Farmers' Market led to an average of 100 pounds of fresh produce being donated to Culinary Angels each week.

In addition to the lists and bags distributed at organic vendor booths, volunteer ambassadors from Culinary Angels will be available on Saturday to answer questions and provide information about the organization.

The nonprofit organization prepares, donates, and delivers meals to cancer patients and their caregivers, with a focus on healthy, high-nutrient foods aimed at aiding with the effects of cancer and associated treatments that can take a toll on the body. In particular, they emphasize the role of good nutrition in fortifying patients against strenuous cancer treatments such as chemotherapy.