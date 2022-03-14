Candidate lists confirmed for most races on primary election ballot in San Ramon Valley

The candidacy nomination period to qualify for the June 7 primary election ballot ended at 5 p.m. Friday, unless an eligible incumbent did not file for re-election, in which case the deadline is extended for five calendar days to this coming Wednesday (March 16) at 5 p.m., according to the Contra Costa County Elections Division.

Tri-Valley State Sen. Steve Glazer, whose term in the California Legislature is not up for regular election this year, has thrown his hat into the ring for a statewide position – California state controller.

For those contests whose lists are settled, Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston and District Attorney Diana Becton have one opponent each, while local U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier and State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan face largely unheralded challengers.

Contra Costa County clerk-recorder received a filing extension as appointed incumbent Debi Cooper did not file for the race – which has four candidates to date, including one former and two current elected officials.

Primary election ballots are coming into clearer view for San Ramon Valley voters, as the main candidacy deadline passed on Friday afternoon with most local contests solidified while one saw its nomination period extended until Wednesday with an incumbent not running.

For the county's top prosecutor, current DA Becton is being challenged by one of her deputy DAs, Mary Knox.

In countywide elections, a candidate could win the position outright in the primary if they earn more than 50% of the vote. If no one wins a majority in June, then the top two finishers would advance to a runoff to be held during the general election in November.

Four candidates are on the ballot so far for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder: Kristin Braun Connelly, a member of the Acalanes Union High School District Governing Board and president/CEO of the East Bay Leadership Council; Pinole Mayor Pro Tempore Devin T. Murphy; Vicki Gordon, former member of the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board; and Nick Spinner, who works in the county's Department of Information Technology.

The primary election, at the local level, typically features countywide positions as well as district representatives for state and federal positions.

For the newly redrawn Congressional District 10, which now includes the entire San Ramon Valley, DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is on the ballot against two challengers: Republican Oleksii Chuiko, who is listed as a charity director, and social justice advocate Michael Ernest Kerr of the Green Party.

The Board of Supervisors will have contested races for District 2 and District 4, but those are each outside of the San Ramon Valley. Among the candidates for Supervisorial District 4 is Debora Allen, who represents the Valley on the BART Board of Directors.

Other statewide offices on the primary ballot include U.S. senator and California's governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, insurance commissioner, superintendent of schools and treasurer.

The top two finishers in the state and federal contests will advance to a runoff election in November, even the races with only two candidates in the primary.

With incumbent Betty Yee termed out, the contest will include heated competition with Board of Equalization Member Malia Cohen, a Democrat, and Republican political campaign adviser and Stanford University professor Lanhee Chen.

The San Ramon Valley will have one elected official on the statewide ballot. Glazer (D-Orinda), who is in the middle of a four-year term in the State Senate for District 7, is running for California state controller.

For Assembly District 16, which includes the majority of the Tri-Valley, incumbent Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is facing businessman Joe Rubay (R-Alamo). This is a rematch of the 2020 election, which Bauer-Kahan controlled 67.4% to 32.6%.

After congressional redistricting, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's new District 14 does not include San Ramon as his district did for his past terms. Swalwell (D-Livermore) is on the ballot against six challengers in his Alameda County district.

Candidate lists confirmed for most races on primary election ballot in San Ramon Valley

County clerk-recorder contest receives extension; Senator Glazer running for state controller