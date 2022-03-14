News

Danville council to discuss commission recruitment

Total of 12 volunteers sought for bikes, parks, library commissions

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is set to talk Tuesday about the recruitment process to fill positions on three different volunteer commissions for 12 seats with terms set to kick off this summer.

As part of the process, the town is seeking to recruit the inaugural members of its newly established Bicycle Advisory Commission. They are also seeking to fill four seats on the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission, as well as one regular seat and one alternate seat on the Contra Costa County Library Commission.

The Bicycle Advisory Commission is set to be made up of three regular members who serve four-year terms, two regular members who serve two-year terms and one youth member with a two-year term. Seats on the other two commissions all have four-year terms.

Applications are due by May 16 at 4 p.m. Interviews with the council are set for May 31 in the morning and June 21 in the afternoon. Members are set to be appointed on June 21, for terms that will begin on July 1.

More information on the volunteer commission recruitment process is available here.

The Danville Town Council's next regular meeting is set for Tuesday (May 15) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Danville Police Chief Allan Shields will present the department's quarterly report.

* Deputy town manager Diane Friedmann will present a legislative update.

*Councilmember Karen Stepper will present reports on the Southwest Area Transportation Authority and Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Rail Authority. Mayor Newell Arnerich will present a report on the Tri-Valley Transportation Council.

