San Ramon: Commission to discuss housing inventory, El Nido property proposal

In their subsequent regular meeting, the Commission will continue discussions on the proposed El Nido Senior Housing Facility at the site of the former Harlan property that would incorporate the 19th century house that has been sitting vacant for years amid ongoing debates about its future.

The study session is scheduled in preparation for the commission's joint meeting with the City Council on March 22, which staff are seeking feedback from commissioners ahead of.

Commissioners will hear and discuss a staff report with a number of comments and responses from an ad hoc committee meeting on Jan. 25, as well as a joint meeting with the Planning Commission and Housing Advisory Committee on Feb. 15. as the next step in the process of identifying housing site inventory for the city's sixth Housing Element cycle.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set for a special meeting Tuesday aimed at identifying sites for future housing developments ahead of its regular meeting, which will see continued discussions of the much-debated El Nido Senior Housing proposal.

The proposed facility would be at the Bollinger Crossing Shopping Center, in a building that previously housed a Chili's. The applicant proposes expanding the existing building space from 7,547 square feet to 13,545 square feet to host the facility, which would aim to serve 224 infant through school-aged children.

* Commissioners are set to hear a presentation from staff and the applicant in an application review for the proposed Primrose Daycare development. Commissioners previously heard from the applicant and requested more information in July 2021. The applicant resubmitted the proposal with additional information on Feb. 18, which the Commission will review tonight.

If the commission agrees to recommend that the proposal move forward to the council, staff recommend that they continue the public hearing on the Development Plan, Land Use Permit, Architectural Review, Tree Removal, and Initial Study applications on May 3, as well as considering conditions of approval for the project. Two additional required public hearings would then be scheduled with the City Council.

Despite concerns raised about the proposed WSP amendment, staff say in the report that the 49 public comments submitted in writing and via Zoom at the Feb. 25 meeting don't "identify any new significant impacts created by the Proposed Project," and are recommending that the City Council adopt the amendment.

Staff clarify in the report prepared for Tuesday night's meeting that no parking is allowed on Westside Drive, given the Class II bike line that prohibits the development of parking in the area, and an amendment to the city's General Plan would be necessary to develop parking there. They also attach renderings of the original plans for the proposed facility for comparison with the revised plans currently being discussed, and clarify the location of the proposed project's trash facility.

The latest proposal for the property has raised additional controversy over the Specific Plan Amendment that would be necessary in order for the project to move forward, which would change the zoning of the property from "park" under the city's Westside Specific Plan to "residential" in order to accommodate a proposed 84-bed assisted living facility for seniors.

San Ramon: Commission to discuss housing inventory, El Nido property proposal

Staff report no additional CEQA concerns identified in extensive public comments on senior project