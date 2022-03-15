Community Briefs: Town Talks on housing | Treasury oversight seats | St. Patrick's Day in Danville

Treasury oversight seats

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking financially savvy applicants to fill one alternate seat, representing the board, and two public representative seats on its Treasury Oversight Committee.

The committee's work includes reviewing and monitoring the annual investment policy from the county treasurer, and to ensure that an annual audit aimed at determining the county treasurer is in compliance with government code.

In addition to having experience and knowledge related to public and private finance, applicants must be Contra Costa County residents, and must not be employed anywhere that has contributed to the re-election campaigns of the county treasurer or any Board of Supervisors members in the past three years.

They are also required not to directly or indirectly raise money for the county treasurer or supervisors while on the committee, and are not allowed to work for bond counsel or underwriters, security brokerages, dealers, or financial service firms that the county does business with, both during their time on the committee and for a year after.

The four-year terms for all three seats are set to begin May 1 and run through April 30, 2026. Committee meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. for approximately one hour.

Applications are due by next Wednesday (March 23) at 5 p.m. with interviews scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 11. More information on the Treasury Oversight Committee is available here.

St. Patrick's Day in Danville

The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is partnering with Tourism Ireland for a St. Patrick's Day "Global Greening" event in downtown Danville this Thursday (March 17).

The foundation will host a Eugene O'Neill concierge at Hartz and Prospect avenues from 1-8 p.m., in which visitors can learn about Danville's sister city in Ireland, as well as more about the Tao House and O'Neill's work through short videos filmed there.

After dark, buildings throughout Danville will be illuminated in green, as part of Tourism Ireland's worldwide "Global Greening," which sees prominent and historic buildings and landmarks throughout the globe lit with green lights in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

More information is available here.