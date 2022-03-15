Community Briefs: Town Talks on housing | Treasury oversight seats | St. Patrick's Day in Danville

Town Talks
The upcoming Town Talks with Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to focus on the most recent news in the town's Housing Element update.
Arnerich -- along with assistant town manager Tai Williams, chief of planning David Crompton and deputy development services director Diane Friedmann -- will hold a discussion on the current phase of the update, as well as additional information about the process and answer questions from residents.
Danville is tasked with planning for at least 2,241 new homes in its next eight-year Housing Element cycle, which begins in 2023.
The discussion is scheduled for April 1 at 9 a.m. More information is available here.
Treasury oversight seats
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking financially savvy applicants to fill one alternate seat, representing the board, and two public representative seats on its Treasury Oversight Committee.
The committee's work includes reviewing and monitoring the annual investment policy from the county treasurer, and to ensure that an annual audit aimed at determining the county treasurer is in compliance with government code.
In addition to having experience and knowledge related to public and private finance, applicants must be Contra Costa County residents, and must not be employed anywhere that has contributed to the re-election campaigns of the county treasurer or any Board of Supervisors members in the past three years.
They are also required not to directly or indirectly raise money for the county treasurer or supervisors while on the committee, and are not allowed to work for bond counsel or underwriters, security brokerages, dealers, or financial service firms that the county does business with, both during their time on the committee and for a year after.
The four-year terms for all three seats are set to begin May 1 and run through April 30, 2026. Committee meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. for approximately one hour.
Applications are due by next Wednesday (March 23) at 5 p.m. with interviews scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 11. More information on the Treasury Oversight Committee is available here.
St. Patrick's Day in Danville
The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is partnering with Tourism Ireland for a St. Patrick's Day "Global Greening" event in downtown Danville this Thursday (March 17).
The foundation will host a Eugene O'Neill concierge at Hartz and Prospect avenues from 1-8 p.m., in which visitors can learn about Danville's sister city in Ireland, as well as more about the Tao House and O'Neill's work through short videos filmed there.
After dark, buildings throughout Danville will be illuminated in green, as part of Tourism Ireland's worldwide "Global Greening," which sees prominent and historic buildings and landmarks throughout the globe lit with green lights in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
More information is available here.
