BART removes Director Simon from board after dispute over location of residence

BART officials announced last Thursday that Lateefah Simon was removed from the agency's Board of Directors after a dispute over whether she lived in the district she represented.

According to BART, Simon's current residence sits outside the bounds of District 7, which includes parts of Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties, making her ineligible to represent the district on the Board of Directors.

Simon said in a statement to supporters that she moved from her previous residence last year due to threats her family received as a result of her support for police reform.

She added that she had consulted with BART officials prior to moving and was "assured that the building is within District 7."

"I would not have moved my family to this residence otherwise," she said. "I am deeply disappointed about this situation."