Nonprofits split $80,000 from Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund

Readers contributed over $74,000 to the annual Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund campaign. New fiscal sponsor Three Valleys Community Foundation waived fees for administering the fund and provided a match to make it an even $80,000, which eight Tri-Valley nonprofits split evenly.

The checks were presented at the Pleasanton Rotary Club's meeting March 3. Representatives from the nonprofits and presenters are (show above, from left, back row) Pat O'Brien, Tri-Valley REACH; Nelson Fialho, Three Valleys Community Foundation; Marc Rovetti, Hope Hospice; Gina Channell Wilcox, Pleasanton Weekly; and Steve McCoy-Thompson, PPIE; and (front row, from left) Geary Lauraya, Open Heart Kitchen; Pamela Zielske, Sunflower Hill; Melanie Sadek, Valley Humane Society; and Valerie Jonas, Axis Community Health.