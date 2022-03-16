Sunset Development announces growing range of Bishop Ranch tenants

Mehran noted that the increased demand for office space was a relatively new development, following years of pandemic restrictions in which a vast number of office jobs have shifted to be performed remotely.

"As employees return to the office, businesses are focused on offering high-quality, amenity-rich office environments with an emphasis on health and safety -- long a priority at Bishop Ranch and a true differentiator of what we offer," said Alexander Mehran, Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development Company.

The announcement and new tenants come amid statewide efforts to lift pandemic restrictions and push for a return to relative normalcy that sees offices reopen and remote employees returning to in-person work, according to Sunset Development officials.

Officials at Sunset Development Company have announced new leases for office space at Bishop Ranch with a handful of new tenants, amounting to more than 725,000 square feet of office space.

The approximately 600-acre Bishop Ranch property has been owned by Sunset Development since 1978, prior to San Ramon's incorporation as a city in 1983. The area has been a key focus of developing a walkable, transit oriented district with office space, shopping and housing all in one centrally location in San Ramon.

"Our team has been back in the office for some time and they love the variety of restaurants, outdoor activities and transit options of our new office at Bishop Ranch," said Josh Roden of Brookfield Properties. "It was important for us to offer employees high-quality engaging office space that is close to where most live. Nothing takes the place of in-person camaraderie among our teams, and we're excited to be in an environment that promotes creativity, productivity and safety."

A spokesperson for Brookfield, one of the new tenants announced by Sunset Development, said that the current infrastructure, including shopping and transit opportunities, were factors in the company's decision to lease office space at Bishop Ranch.

Another driving factor of the increase in tenants is the 404-unit City Village housing development, which was recently approved by the City Council. The move saw Sunset Development sell a 31-acre parcel at Bishop Ranch 6 to SummerHill Homes, which broke ground on the new project in January and plan to have the first units on the market by early next year.

"We're just now starting to see an uptick in office leasing activity and foresee this momentum growing as these admired companies continue to prioritize the San Ramon Valley for its accessibility, affordability and growing supply of talent," Mehran said.

Sunset Development announces growing range of Bishop Ranch tenants

Home builders, PR firm, cloud company among new tenants, plus PG&E renews lease