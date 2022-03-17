College district to pay $1.5M+ to settle litigation with cabinet members

Trustees at the Contra Costa Community College District have approved settlement agreements worth more than $1.5 million combined with two of their highest-ranking administrators who filed individual discrimination claims and a joint lawsuit alleging other wrongdoing against the district.

Governing Board President Judy Walters publicly reported three actions by the board in closed session at its March 9 meeting related to lawsuits filed against the district by executive vice chancellor administrative services and former interim chancellor Eugene "Gene" Huff, alongside associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer Diogenes "Dio" Shipp and former associate vice chancellor and chief financial officer Jonah Nicholas.

The moves consisted of unanimous votes on a settlement agreement with Huff, which paid out $570,000 in exchange for waiving all claims against the district and agreeing to drop the joint civil lawsuit filed against the district alleging discrimination, as well as on agreeing pay attorneys' fees in order to settle a suit alleging public records act violations.

In addition, the board voted 3-2 on a $950,000 payout to Shipp, who like Huff has been on paid administrative leave amid the claims against the district. Walters, along with trustees Rebecca Barrett and Andy Li, voted in favor of the Shipp settlement, while Trustee Fernando Sandoval voted against it and Trustee John Marquez abstained.

The settlement agreements with Huff and Shipp see each man remain on paid leave through the end of June, and then formally resign from his position thereafter.