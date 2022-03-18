News

Breaking

San Ramon police searching for two missing Dougherty Valley High students

Evidence suggests the teens, last seen Wednesday, had plans to run away

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 18, 2022, 3:51 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police and volunteer searches continued to be underway in San Ramon as of 3:45 p.m. Friday for Ruby Gonzalez and Mina Khan, both Dougherty Valley High School students, who were last seen on March 16. (Image courtesy of San Ramon Police Department)

The San Ramon Police Department is seeking the public's help Friday in finding two teenagers who have gone missing, with police saying evidence suggests the pair had plans to run away from home.

Police announced they were searching for 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan on social media just before 1 p.m. Friday, after they were reported by their families as runaways on Wednesday (March 16).

Gonzalez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black jeans, Converse sneakers and a black zip-up sweatshirt.

Khan is described as 5 feet tall with shoulder-length hair and black eyes, last seen wearing baggy jeans and a sweatshirt of an unknown color. Both were reportedly last seen carrying black backpacks.

Both teens are students at Dougherty Valley High School, and were last seen together in the Gale Ranch area, according to police.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

SRPD is asking for anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts to call the department at 925-973-2779.

In addition to police, community members had initiated a volunteer search effort for the two that was underway as of Friday afternoon.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon police searching for two missing Dougherty Valley High students

Evidence suggests the teens, last seen Wednesday, had plans to run away

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 18, 2022, 3:51 pm

The San Ramon Police Department is seeking the public's help Friday in finding two teenagers who have gone missing, with police saying evidence suggests the pair had plans to run away from home.

Police announced they were searching for 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan on social media just before 1 p.m. Friday, after they were reported by their families as runaways on Wednesday (March 16).

Gonzalez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black jeans, Converse sneakers and a black zip-up sweatshirt.

Khan is described as 5 feet tall with shoulder-length hair and black eyes, last seen wearing baggy jeans and a sweatshirt of an unknown color. Both were reportedly last seen carrying black backpacks.

Both teens are students at Dougherty Valley High School, and were last seen together in the Gale Ranch area, according to police.

SRPD is asking for anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts to call the department at 925-973-2779.

In addition to police, community members had initiated a volunteer search effort for the two that was underway as of Friday afternoon.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.