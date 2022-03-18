San Ramon police searching for two missing Dougherty Valley High students

The San Ramon Police Department is seeking the public's help Friday in finding two teenagers who have gone missing, with police saying evidence suggests the pair had plans to run away from home.

Police announced they were searching for 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan on social media just before 1 p.m. Friday, after they were reported by their families as runaways on Wednesday (March 16).

Gonzalez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black jeans, Converse sneakers and a black zip-up sweatshirt.

Khan is described as 5 feet tall with shoulder-length hair and black eyes, last seen wearing baggy jeans and a sweatshirt of an unknown color. Both were reportedly last seen carrying black backpacks.

Both teens are students at Dougherty Valley High School, and were last seen together in the Gale Ranch area, according to police.