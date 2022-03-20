Air district Executive Officer Broadbent retiring

The executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is retiring after more than 18 years as the head of the agency, district officials announced last week.

Jack Broadbent has served as the air district's executive officer since 2004 after stints with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and South Coast Air Quality Management District and in the private sector.

Alexander "Sandy" Crockett will take over as interim executive officer while the district, which regulates air quality in the nine-county Bay Area, looks for a longer-term interim or permanent replacement for Broadbent.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, its employees and the residents of the Bay Area, I thank Mr. Broadbent for his many years of service in improving the quality of our lives," Contra Costa County Supervisor and air district board chair Karen Mitchoff said in a press release.