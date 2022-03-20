BART workforce has declined by about 250 positions since March 2021

Nearly 100 BART employees have quit or been fired in recent months after failing to comply with the agency's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, amounting to roughly 2% of BART's workforce.

As of March 2, nearly 3,900 BART employees have proven their full vaccination status, roughly 99% of the transit agency's workforce.

Another 89 employees did not comply with the agency's vaccination mandate, which went into effect Dec. 13, 2021.

Alaric Degrafinried, BART's assistant general manager for administration, told BART's Board of Directors Thursday that 51 of those former BART workers left the agency voluntarily, while 38 were dismissed involuntarily.

"Those are individuals ... that decided to go through a hearing here at BART and then at the conclusion of that hearing, we had to separate from those individuals," Degrafinried said of those who were fired for non-compliance.