Mt. Diablo teachers, district reach tentative agreement to end impasse

Deal includes 10.5% salary increases over 3 years

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 20, 2022, 8:56 pm 0
The teachers' union and officials in the neighboring Mt. Diablo Unified School District have reached an agreement, ending an impasse that has lasted more than a month.

Officials from the Mt. Diablo Education Association and Mt. Diablo Unified School District issued a joint statement Saturday to announce the tentative agreement, which must be approved by the union members and the district board to become final.

The joint statement noted that union and district officials met Friday with a fact-finding panel for several hours to reach the agreement, which includes salary increases of 10.5% over three years: 4% for the current school year and for the 2022-23 school year, plus 2.5% for the 2023-24 school year.

The raise is slightly lower than the 12.5% increase union officials said in February they were seeking.

"Both MDEA and the District believe this settlement is the best agreement possible after discussion with the fact-finding panel, and considering the available up-to-date information," according to the joint statement.

Afterward, members of both bargaining teams posed for a photograph included in the joint statement.

The district serves 29,000 students in Walnut Creek, Concord, Bay Point, Pleasant Hill, Clayton, Pittsburg and Martinez.

