SRPD: Both missing teens found safe, reunited with families

Two San Ramon teenagers were located in good health and reunited with their families on Sunday night after being reported missing as likely runaways for four days, city police said.

Authorities and the San Ramon community had been actively searching for Dougherty Valley High School students Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and Aaminah "Mina" Khan since the San Ramon Police Department issued a missing-persons bulletin on Friday afternoon.

The pair were found safe some time after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

"We are happy to report that both Ruby and Mina were located within the past hour through a coordinated effort between a community member and our Investigations Division. Both girls are in good health and were reunited with their families," SRPD stated on social media at 9:16 p.m. Sunday.

Additional details about the girls' disappearance and the resolution of their case were not released as of Sunday night.