SRPD: Both missing teens found safe, reunited with families

Two San Ramon teenagers were located in good health and reunited with their families on Sunday night after being reported missing as likely runaways for four days, city police said.
Authorities and the San Ramon community had been actively searching for Dougherty Valley High School students Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and Aaminah "Mina" Khan since the San Ramon Police Department issued a missing-persons bulletin on Friday afternoon.
The pair were found safe some time after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
"We are happy to report that both Ruby and Mina were located within the past hour through a coordinated effort between a community member and our Investigations Division. Both girls are in good health and were reunited with their families," SRPD stated on social media at 9:16 p.m. Sunday.
Additional details about the girls' disappearance and the resolution of their case were not released as of Sunday night.
Police issued an update in the case earlier Sunday morning, before the girls were located, saying investigators had reason to believe the pair were "in good health based on our investigation, recent sightings, and communication with local youth via social media."
They had last been seen on Wednesday in the Gale Ranch area of San Ramon, with police reporting on Friday there was undisclosed evidence indicating they had each likely run away from home.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.