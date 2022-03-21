News

Car parts company reaches $2.5M settlement with counties over environmental violations

Pick-N-Pull accused of illegal hazmat dumping, stormwater pollution problems

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 21, 2022, 4:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A company that buys used vehicles and sells or recycles its parts has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement over allegations of illegal disposal of hazardous waste and stormwater pollution issues, including in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

(Stock image)

Pick-N-Pull agreed to the settlement with 14 California district attorneys' offices and promptly improved their practices, according to an announcement from the office of Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton on March 11.

The company, which operates 21 facilities in Northern California, buys older vehicles, sells their parts and recycles the remaining steel. Pick-N-Pull is a subsidiary of Schnitzer Steel, Inc.

Following unannounced waste inspections at the company's facilities around the state, the company was found to routinely and illegally dispose of automotive fluids, aerosols, batteries and electronics.

"It is a priority to protect our environment and especially our waterways from harmful pollutants," said Becton, who praised the company's response. "When contacted by prosecutors, Pick-N-Pull promptly implemented improved procedures and practices relating to their hazardous waste disposal."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The judgment included $1.85 million in civil penalties, $350,000 in costs of enforcement and a payment of $350,000 to environmental projects, including the Contra Costa County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Car parts company reaches $2.5M settlement with counties over environmental violations

Pick-N-Pull accused of illegal hazmat dumping, stormwater pollution problems

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 21, 2022, 4:53 pm

A company that buys used vehicles and sells or recycles its parts has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement over allegations of illegal disposal of hazardous waste and stormwater pollution issues, including in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Pick-N-Pull agreed to the settlement with 14 California district attorneys' offices and promptly improved their practices, according to an announcement from the office of Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton on March 11.

The company, which operates 21 facilities in Northern California, buys older vehicles, sells their parts and recycles the remaining steel. Pick-N-Pull is a subsidiary of Schnitzer Steel, Inc.

Following unannounced waste inspections at the company's facilities around the state, the company was found to routinely and illegally dispose of automotive fluids, aerosols, batteries and electronics.

"It is a priority to protect our environment and especially our waterways from harmful pollutants," said Becton, who praised the company's response. "When contacted by prosecutors, Pick-N-Pull promptly implemented improved procedures and practices relating to their hazardous waste disposal."

The judgment included $1.85 million in civil penalties, $350,000 in costs of enforcement and a payment of $350,000 to environmental projects, including the Contra Costa County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.