Danville Planning Commission to consider projects proposed for Lawrence Road and Front Street

The Danville Planning Commission is set to debate separate development plan requests for a proposed new single-family home on Lawrence Road and a commercial building on Front Street on Tuesday, in a meeting following a special joint study session with the Town Council and Design Review Board.

The proposed project at 1288 Lawrence Road, which is zoned as "residential-country estates" under the town's General Plan, would be a new 3,979-square-foot house with a 1,234-square-foot attached garage.

It would consist of stucco and cedar wood composite siding, with an "antique slate" roof and black "Notre Dame" trimming for the roof, with "ebony" trimming proposed for windows and doors, all colors and materials aimed at blending into the existing environment, according to the report prepared by town staff for the upcoming meeting. Proposed landscaping consists of new Meyer lemon and persimmon trees, and three desert museum palo verde, along with myrtle shrubs. An existing coast live oak tree would be preserved on the property.

The proposed project on the other side of town, at 212 Front St. would be a 3,595-square-foot building with two stories and a mezzanine level aimed at housing commercial and office space on two existing 1,856-square-foot parcels. As part of the proposed project, the existing 500-square-foot building on the site would be demolished.

Commissioners indicated support for the proposed project at an Aug. 10, but raised design concerns about some walls that they worried might look too "blank" under the original plan, which architects have addressed by adding recessed windows.