Danville Planning Commission to consider projects proposed for Lawrence Road and Front Street

The Danville Planning Commission is set to debate separate development plan requests for a proposed new single-family home on Lawrence Road and a commercial building on Front Street on Tuesday, in a meeting following a special joint study session with the Town Council and Design Review Board.
The proposed project at 1288 Lawrence Road, which is zoned as "residential-country estates" under the town's General Plan, would be a new 3,979-square-foot house with a 1,234-square-foot attached garage.
It would consist of stucco and cedar wood composite siding, with an "antique slate" roof and black "Notre Dame" trimming for the roof, with "ebony" trimming proposed for windows and doors, all colors and materials aimed at blending into the existing environment, according to the report prepared by town staff for the upcoming meeting. Proposed landscaping consists of new Meyer lemon and persimmon trees, and three desert museum palo verde, along with myrtle shrubs. An existing coast live oak tree would be preserved on the property.
The proposed project on the other side of town, at 212 Front St. would be a 3,595-square-foot building with two stories and a mezzanine level aimed at housing commercial and office space on two existing 1,856-square-foot parcels. As part of the proposed project, the existing 500-square-foot building on the site would be demolished.
Commissioners indicated support for the proposed project at an Aug. 10, but raised design concerns about some walls that they worried might look too "blank" under the original plan, which architects have addressed by adding recessed windows.
In addition to submitting a development plan request, the applicant for the proposed new downtown building, Andrew Katakis, is submitting a variance request allowing for reduction in the required side and front yard setbacks, on-site parking requirements, and the project's floor area ratio.
Town staff are recommending that commissioners approve of both development plan requests, as well as the variance request for the Front Street proposal, which would allow both proposals to move forward.
The Danville Planning Commission is set to begin their meeting with a study session alongside the Town Council and Design Review Board starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday (March 22). The agenda is available here.
At the study session, the Town Council and Planning Commission will each present updates in their joint study session with the Design Review Board, followed by discussions.
