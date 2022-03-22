Alamo: Sheriff's office investigates weekend robbery at CVS

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for the culprit in a robbery in Alamo last Saturday who reportedly claimed to be armed and demanded money from the CVS Pharmacy on Danville Boulevard before fleeing.

Deputy-sheriffs were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:14 p.m. on Saturday in response to the incident, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. The suspect reportedly told store employees he was armed with a firearm before taking money and fleeing in a gray Audi A6 with a paper license plate on the front and no rear license plate.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact their investigation division by calling 925-313-2600 or 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous message, or by email at [email protected]