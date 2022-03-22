Cases and hospitalizations still down, but new COVID-19 subvariant showing up in county wastewater samples

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still declining in Contra Costa County, health officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, though new strain BA.2 is appearing in greater quantities in county wastewater samples.

"The BA.2 is a subvariant of omicron and we're still learning about it but, there's some research suggesting that it's more contagious than the original omicron that we had here, which was called BA.1," county health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli told the board.

"Right now, COVID-19 transmission is down in our county, and we just came out of a surge, but we have some evidence that BA.2 is becoming more prevalent in our county," Tzvieli said. "Every week it's a higher percentage of the cases and we are concerned that this may lead to an increase in cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks, so we are keeping a close eye on it. It's very hard to predict what will happen."

"But recent wastewater sampling suggests this subvariant is accounting for about half the cases in our county, so far. And we're also doing whole genome sequencing to monitor the situation," Tzvieli said.

Deputy director of health Randy Sawyer told the board hospitalizations and new cases have continued to fall the past two weeks, but said "the declines have definitely slowed and are starting to flatten out."