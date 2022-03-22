Community Briefs: County's Youth Hall of Fame celebration | Danville housing workshop | 'The Greatest Showman' sing-along | Congressional Art Competition

The celebration and awards ceremony is set to kick off live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (March 29) at the Board of Supervisors' chambers at 1025 Escobar St. in Martinez, and will be broadcast via the county's TV channels and website. More information is available here .

Among the Youth Hall of Fame inductees will be Sohan Emani of Diablo Vista Middle School Danville, who was announced as the winner for Good Samaritan Rising Star in this year's awards. This year's high school awards went to students from Campolindo, Ygnacio Valley, and Northgate high schools, with the other two middle school awards going to students from Montessori Family School and Sequoia Middle School.

Speakers scheduled at the event consist of Ruth Fernandez, executive director of First 5 Contra Costa; Kiku Johnson, executive director of the Rainbow Community Center; and Marivel Mendoza-Matheu, president & co-founder of Hijas del Campo. Other features are set to include performances from Mariachi Monumental and Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcoyotl, as well as the county's Youth Hall of Fame awards ceremony.

"We honor César E. Chávez and recognize his legacy of fighting injustice and improving the lives of farmworkers, their families, and so many others. We are inspired to once again commit ourselves to service to others," said Board Chair, Supervisor Karen Mitchoff. "We recognize our 2022 Youth Hall of Fame awardees whose commitment to service and community are to be applauded."

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is set for their 28th annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration next week, which will also see the presentation of awards to students throughout the county in this year's Youth Hall of Fame inductees.

Danville's housing site suggestion map opened on March 7, and will be available through April 8. The upcoming business community workshop is set for noon this Monday. Registration, along with the housing site suggestion map, are available here .

As part of the next phase of community outreach for the Housing Element update, residents and other members of the Danville area business community are invited to help suggest sites in Danville that they believe should be considered for housing development using an interactive Housing Site Suggestion Map, which will be evaluated according to parameters set by the State Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as local considerations.

The upcoming workshop and other community outreach efforts will serve as opportunities for residents and community members from various sectors in Danville to help suggest sites that they believe the town should consider for the additional required housing developments

The town of Danville and Danville Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering next Monday (March 28) for a community workshop aimed at providing information and soliciting input from members of the business community.

Participants are encouraged to dress up and sing along to the film's musical score for the upcoming screening, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Village Theatre at 233 Front St.

Danville's Village Theatre is set to host a special sing-along screening this Saturday (March 26) of "The Greatest Showman", which stars Hugh Jackman and as P.T. Barnum and chronicles the early life and times of the Barnum and Bailey Circus, and co-stars other big name actors such as Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Submissions are open to students from all high school students in DeSaulnier's District 11 through April 22. The winning piece will be announced at a county event following the submission deadline. More information and submission forms are available here .

"Every year, I am impressed by the artistic ability of students across Contra Costa County," said Congressman DeSaulnier. "I look forward to once again hosting this competition and having the opportunity to see their creativity and skill on full display."

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's office is seeking submissions from high school artists living in the 11th congressional district to compete for a trip to Washington D.C. and the opportunity to have their work displayed at the nation's capitol.

Community Briefs: County's Youth Hall of Fame celebration | Danville housing workshop | 'The Greatest Showman' sing-along | Congressional Art Competition