Pleasanton Preps: Foothill boys' golf dominates Discovery Bay tournament

The Foothill boys' golf team started last week off by winning a tournament at Discovery Bay by 19 strokes, thumping second place California and third place Miramonte.
Brandon Knight took individual honors finishing with a 69. Chanhee Ryu came in second with a 71 to pace the Falcons to the win.
Then on March 17, Foothill avenged an earlier loss to rivals Amador Valley at Ruby Hill by a 185-188 final. Knight had the low score for Foothill at 36.
Finally, the Falcons finished the week with a two-stroke victory over Dougherty Valley.
Knight was again the low score with a 36.
Boys' volleyball
The Dons stayed hot in East Bay Athletic League play with straight set victories over both Dougherty Valley and Dublin.
The Dons traveled to Dougherty Valley on March 15 and beat a scrappy Wildcat team. Bryce Nohava (16 assists, 6 kills, 5 blocks), Luke Melvin (8 service points, 4 kills, 2 blocks) and Parker Brookhart (3 aces, kills) paced a balanced effort by the Dons.
Two days later, the Dons beat the Gaels. In the final set, the Dons battled back from down 24-20 with Tyler Homes securing the exciting comeback with a decisive kill to end the match.
Match leaders included Nate Clinton (12 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces) and Colin Bowers (19 assists, 7 digs, 9 service points)
Boys' tennis
The Falcons continued their dominance in the EBAL beating De La Salle (8-1) and San Ramon Valley (9-0).
In the De La Salle match, Foothill swept the singles and notched doubles wins from Archit Poruri/Ankur Hangal and Anas Joyo/Cam Cameron.
Later in the week when San Ramon Valley visited, the Falcons put the hammer down with the 9-0 win.'
In singles, the Falcons got wins from from Christopher Lee, Matthew Chen, Jivan Krishna, Poruri, Hangal and Anmol Jain, and doubles wins by Ahan Trivedi/Nick Tagalog, Cameron/Joyo and Komal Pamujula/Anuj Acharya.
For crosstown Amador, the Dons keep on rolling through, starting the week with a 9-0 sweep of Livermore.
In all, the Dons lost two games in the six singles matches. Wins came from James Heeter, Nolan Smith, Aaron Sharma, Vincent Ma, Stephen Gao and Hrishi Hari.
In doubles, the Dons dropped just three games in the three matches. The winning teams were Steven Yang/Subha Das, Vikram Murali/Arnav Murarka and Ajay Chandran/Tai Falcone.
The week ended with an 8-1 win over Monte Vista. Singles winners were Minsung Kim, Rohan Patil, Anuraag Aravindan, Sharma and Gao.
In the doubles, the Dons took all three matches in straight sets. The winners were Heeter/Roy Kim, Smith/Murali, and Hari/Aaditya Geddam.
Boys' lacrosse
The Dons split their games last week.
The stretch started with a 13-5 loss to California. Collin Wallace led the scoring with three points (2 goals, 1 assist). Defensively, Max Quarneri forced two turnovers and collected a ground ball.
Amador rebounded with a 16-5 win over College Park. Wallace led the offense with nine points (4 goals, 5 assists), while Juke Jacobsen and Mateo Castillo each had 4 goals.
The defense even got into the scoring, with defenseman Tommy Hinek scoring on a fast-break rush. Freshman Brady Macissac got his first varsity goal.
The Dons got strong defense from Alex Kragen (6 ground balls, 3 forced turnovers), Daniel Kniveton (3 ground balls, 2 forced turnovers) and goalie Jonny Wessel (12 saves).
The Falcons had a busy week too, with three games, going 1-2.
On March 15, Foothill traveled to Northgate and lost 11-5. Goals were scored by Jack May, Wyatt Lam, Darrin Lau and Darragh Kennedy (2). The defense was led by Nathan Kinsey, Caden Garofalo and Anthony Cardoza.
The next day the Falcons went on the road again and fell 15-5 to Vintage. Goals came from May, Lam, AJ Becker, Kennedy and JT Brugaletta. The defense was led by Josh Taylor, Garofalo, and Kinsey.
The week ended with an 11-5 win over Livermore on the strength of goals from Jake Morgan, May, Tyler Walsh (2), Becker (2), Darrin Lau (2) and Kennedy (3).
Mikey Paulsen was tremendous in goal with 20 saves. The defense was led by Bennett Zander, Graham Zander and Cardoza.
Ice hockey
After two seasons lost to COVID, the Dons ice squad was back in action, downing De La Salle 4-2 last Friday.
Brett Patzer (2) Ryder Lahrs, and Hunter Selkow scored for the Dons, while assists came from Will Coultrip (3), Lahrs (2) and Neil Johnson (2).
Goalie Lena Anderson made 28 saves in a spectacular performance.
