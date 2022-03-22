Pleasanton Preps: Foothill boys' golf dominates Discovery Bay tournament

Then on March 17, Foothill avenged an earlier loss to rivals Amador Valley at Ruby Hill by a 185-188 final. Knight had the low score for Foothill at 36.

Brandon Knight took individual honors finishing with a 69. Chanhee Ryu came in second with a 71 to pace the Falcons to the win.

The Foothill boys' golf team started last week off by winning a tournament at Discovery Bay by 19 strokes, thumping second place California and third place Miramonte.

Two days later, the Dons beat the Gaels. In the final set, the Dons battled back from down 24-20 with Tyler Homes securing the exciting comeback with a decisive kill to end the match.

The Dons traveled to Dougherty Valley on March 15 and beat a scrappy Wildcat team. Bryce Nohava (16 assists, 6 kills, 5 blocks), Luke Melvin (8 service points, 4 kills, 2 blocks) and Parker Brookhart (3 aces, kills) paced a balanced effort by the Dons.

The Dons stayed hot in East Bay Athletic League play with straight set victories over both Dougherty Valley and Dublin.

In singles, the Falcons got wins from from Christopher Lee, Matthew Chen, Jivan Krishna, Poruri, Hangal and Anmol Jain, and doubles wins by Ahan Trivedi/Nick Tagalog, Cameron/Joyo and Komal Pamujula/Anuj Acharya.

Later in the week when San Ramon Valley visited, the Falcons put the hammer down with the 9-0 win.'

In the De La Salle match, Foothill swept the singles and notched doubles wins from Archit Poruri/Ankur Hangal and Anas Joyo/Cam Cameron.

The Falcons continued their dominance in the EBAL beating De La Salle (8-1) and San Ramon Valley (9-0).

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

Brett Patzer (2) Ryder Lahrs, and Hunter Selkow scored for the Dons, while assists came from Will Coultrip (3), Lahrs (2) and Neil Johnson (2).

After two seasons lost to COVID, the Dons ice squad was back in action, downing De La Salle 4-2 last Friday.

Mikey Paulsen was tremendous in goal with 20 saves. The defense was led by Bennett Zander, Graham Zander and Cardoza.

The week ended with an 11-5 win over Livermore on the strength of goals from Jake Morgan, May, Tyler Walsh (2), Becker (2), Darrin Lau (2) and Kennedy (3).

The next day the Falcons went on the road again and fell 15-5 to Vintage. Goals came from May, Lam, AJ Becker, Kennedy and JT Brugaletta. The defense was led by Josh Taylor, Garofalo, and Kinsey.

On March 15, Foothill traveled to Northgate and lost 11-5. Goals were scored by Jack May, Wyatt Lam, Darrin Lau and Darragh Kennedy (2). The defense was led by Nathan Kinsey, Caden Garofalo and Anthony Cardoza.

The Falcons had a busy week too, with three games, going 1-2.

The defense even got into the scoring, with defenseman Tommy Hinek scoring on a fast-break rush. Freshman Brady Macissac got his first varsity goal.

Amador rebounded with a 16-5 win over College Park. Wallace led the offense with nine points (4 goals, 5 assists), while Juke Jacobsen and Mateo Castillo each had 4 goals.

The stretch started with a 13-5 loss to California. Collin Wallace led the scoring with three points (2 goals, 1 assist). Defensively, Max Quarneri forced two turnovers and collected a ground ball.

In the doubles, the Dons took all three matches in straight sets. The winners were Heeter/Roy Kim, Smith/Murali, and Hari/Aaditya Geddam.

The week ended with an 8-1 win over Monte Vista. Singles winners were Minsung Kim, Rohan Patil, Anuraag Aravindan, Sharma and Gao.

In doubles, the Dons dropped just three games in the three matches. The winning teams were Steven Yang/Subha Das, Vikram Murali/Arnav Murarka and Ajay Chandran/Tai Falcone.

In all, the Dons lost two games in the six singles matches. Wins came from James Heeter, Nolan Smith, Aaron Sharma, Vincent Ma, Stephen Gao and Hrishi Hari.

For crosstown Amador, the Dons keep on rolling through, starting the week with a 9-0 sweep of Livermore.

Pleasanton Preps: Foothill boys' golf dominates Discovery Bay tournament

Also: Amador boys' volleyball stays hot; ice hockey back after two lost seasons