Congressmen secure millions for Tri-Valley projects

A half-dozen projects in Tri-Valley communities, as well as a handful of others with countywide impacts, were earmarked for nearly $20 million in federal funding this month thanks to the efforts of U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell and Mark DeSaulnier.

Secured as part of the appropriations bill signed by President Joe Biden last week, the list of local projects to receive federal monies include Veterans Park in downtown Livermore, the Axis Bridge mental health urgent care program, two Iron Horse Regional Trail projects and traffic signal improvements in Danville.

"I am incredibly pleased that the government funding bill included $11,525,000 in Community Project Funding that will help CA-15 residents, from providing a new community center and veterans park, to improving bicycle and pedestrian safety in the East Bay," Swalwell (D-Livermore) said in a statement. "I am proud to have fought for this funding that will make our community healthier, safer, and more resilient."

"For the first time in a decade, we finally have the opportunity to bring home funding to Contra Costa for specific projects that will have a meaningful impact on people's daily lives," DeSaulnier (D-Concord) added about the $8 million he secured. "From supporting mental health resources to improving commutes, the quality of life of residents across the County will be much improved thanks to this critical funding."

Swalwell's list of nine projects districtwide includes: