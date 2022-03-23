Police arrest Danville burglary suspects after neighborhood search in Pleasanton

Suspects in a Danville home burglary were apprehended in Pleasanton after crashing their car and hiding out briefly in a neighborhood while trying to elude police on Wednesday, according to authorities.
The highly visible suspect search, which closed some streets and involved multiple police agencies on the ground and in the air, ended when the two individuals got caught attempting to use a rideshare service to escape, according to separate press releases from the Danville and Pleasanton police departments.
The case actually began in Pleasanton, with police receiving a report around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday about a car break-in outside the Stoneridge Shopping Center. Among the items taken from the vehicle was a garage door opener for a house in Danville, police said.
During the investigation, the victim received an alarm notification from her home. Pleasanton police said they immediately reported the alert to Danville police, who responded to the house on Ridgeland Circle and found it had just been burglarized.
A neighbor witnessed the home break-in and told police the culprits were driving a 2021 gray Honda Civic. Police said Danville officers spotted the Civic leaving the neighborhood and followed the car into San Ramon and onto southbound Interstate 680.
Danville officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car on I-680 south of Stoneridge Drive, with the suspect vehicle yielding for a moment before then fleeing southbound on the freeway, police said. With assistance from Contra Costa County sheriff's units, the Danville officers pursued the Civic down I-680.
The speeding Civic crashed while trying to take the Bernal Avenue freeway exit, and the two occupants got out of the car and ran from the scene toward a nearby neighborhood, police said. They also alleged that items stolen during the original car break-in and the home burglary were found inside the suspects' vehicle.
Police said they set up a perimeter, including closing Bernal Avenue and West Lagoon Road, to try to locate the suspects. Agencies involved in the search included Pleasanton, Danville and Dublin police, Alameda County and Contra Costa County sheriff's offices and California Highway Patrol, including the Alameda County unmanned aerial vehicle team.
"Thanks to our vigilant community members, the individuals were later located in the vicinity trying to catch a rideshare," Pleasanton police said. The two suspects were arrested in the early afternoon Wednesday; their names and pending charges were not identified.
