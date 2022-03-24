News

Goodguys back with 38th All American Get-Together

Car show taking over Pleasanton fairgrounds this weekend

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 24, 2022, 10:23 pm
Classic cars will be back at the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend for Goodguys' All American Get-Together. (Photo courtesy of Goodguys)

A springtime favorite is returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend as the Goodguys' 38th All American Get-Together rolls into Pleasanton.

Set for this Saturday and Sunday, the auto showcase organized by the Pleasanton-based Goodguys Rod & Custom Association will include a range of vehicles on display, plus special competitions, cars for sale, vendor booths, kids' activities and other entertainment.

"The event will feature over 3,000 American-made or -powered custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks competing for show prizes, as well as on-track excitement with burnout competitions, the Goodguys Autocross Series and more," Goodguys officials said.

"Hundreds of vendors and exhibitors will be on site offering products and services, memorabilia, food and drinks, and more," they added. "The weekend-long swap meet and corral will feature car parts as well as cars for sale."

A special presentation for this weekend's Get-Together will be an indoor car show featuring custom vehicles from 1936-1972 competing for Custom of the Year award honors.

Other highlights on the schedule include the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition, burnout competition, indoor lowrider display, model/pedal car show and Pinstripers Brush Bash. There will also be a kids' model "make and take", along with the familiar kids' zone with free arts and crafts, games and prizes.

The 38th All American Get-Together is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (March 26) and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (March 27) at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Visit www.good-guys.com for more details.

