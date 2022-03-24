Tri-Valley alliance creates new co-working space for nonprofits

The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance unveiled the new CommonPoint Nonprofit Center, a co-working venue and community resource center, in downtown Livermore earlier this month.

The facility, a longtime goal of TVNPA co-founders Kathy Young and Mony Nop, provides flexible and fixed office space and conference room facilities for startup and established nonprofits alike at a low cost. Open for either drop-in or long-term office needs, the 2,900-square-foot center is located at 116 North L. St. in Livermore.

"This co-working space for nonprofits is such a wonderful resource for our community," said Nop, a former board member of TVNPA. "Kathy and I spoke about this nonprofit collaboration center when we first met in an elevator eight years ago. Now that it is coming to fruition, you can't help but support it. Together, our community will thrive."

"Having a physical place for collaboration -- not just with colleagues, but also those they serve -- is important for nonprofits, particularly when they're just getting started," added Young, who serves as president and CEO of the alliance. "Larger nonprofits not based in the Tri-Valley also benefit from having an office-front closer to those they serve here."

CommonPoint includes dedicated offices, dedicated cubicles, shared workspaces and virtual offices for nonprofits who just want a physical address and use of the conference room. Other amenities include secure WiFi, printer and a kitchen.