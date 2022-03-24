News

Tri-Valley alliance creates new co-working space for nonprofits

CommonPoint Nonprofit Center opens in Livermore

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance unveiled the new CommonPoint Nonprofit Center, a co-working venue and community resource center, in downtown Livermore earlier this month.

The facility, a longtime goal of TVNPA co-founders Kathy Young and Mony Nop, provides flexible and fixed office space and conference room facilities for startup and established nonprofits alike at a low cost. Open for either drop-in or long-term office needs, the 2,900-square-foot center is located at 116 North L. St. in Livermore.

"This co-working space for nonprofits is such a wonderful resource for our community," said Nop, a former board member of TVNPA. "Kathy and I spoke about this nonprofit collaboration center when we first met in an elevator eight years ago. Now that it is coming to fruition, you can't help but support it. Together, our community will thrive."

"Having a physical place for collaboration -- not just with colleagues, but also those they serve -- is important for nonprofits, particularly when they're just getting started," added Young, who serves as president and CEO of the alliance. "Larger nonprofits not based in the Tri-Valley also benefit from having an office-front closer to those they serve here."

CommonPoint includes dedicated offices, dedicated cubicles, shared workspaces and virtual offices for nonprofits who just want a physical address and use of the conference room. Other amenities include secure WiFi, printer and a kitchen.

The center is staffed by TVNPA employees and volunteers, and it will host TVNPA trainings, educational sessions and networking events.

TVNPA officials said Hively, Quest Science Center and the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation have committed to leasing space at CommonPoint thus far.

"We wanted to establish a co-working space at a low cost so there are several set-ups to accommodate almost any budget," Young said. "Eventually TVNPA plans to offer sponsorships for start-up nonprofits without budgets, as well as sponsor opportunities to reduce rent for all tenants."

Key to helping establish CommonPoint were efforts from Nop to develop the space, source furniture, and funding and coordinating tenant improvements at the building. He joined building owner Alan Burnham as the center's first donors, matching Burnham's $10,000 donation with a check of his own at the March 1 opening event, according to TVNPA officials.

More information is available by contacting Young at [email protected]

