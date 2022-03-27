News

Contra Costa DA investigating officers from two police departments

Antioch, Pittsburg personnel accused of undisclosed 'crimes of moral turpitude'

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 27, 2022, 3:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Pittsburg Police Department responded in a statement on social media regarding the Friday announcement of a criminal investigation into alleged "crimes of moral turpitude" by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the FBI.

DA's office logo.

The District Attorney's Friday announcement was related to "crimes of moral turpitude" involving Antioch and Pittsburg police officers. The DA said authorities on Wednesday "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations" related to the investigation.

The Pittsburg Police Department Friday said in an Instagram post that it was aware of the investigation.

"The investigation involves several local police officers, including three current Pittsburg police officers," the department wrote.

The department said it had been given information in September that one of its officers was involved in illegal activity.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"The tip also indicated that other law enforcement officers were involved, but did not go into further details," the department said in the Instagram post. "When we learned of the allegations, we immediately contacted the district attorney's office and asked them to conduct an independent criminal investigation."

The FBI and the district attorney's office met with the three officers on Wednesday. The three officers were put on paid administrative leave after the meeting, police said.

In the Friday announcement, prosecutors said they are reviewing active and closed cases involving officers under investigation, and that the two police departments and their respective cities are cooperating with the investigation.

"Moral turpitude" is "an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community," according to Merriam-Webster.

A call to the Antioch Police Department was not returned by press time.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Contra Costa DA investigating officers from two police departments

Antioch, Pittsburg personnel accused of undisclosed 'crimes of moral turpitude'

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 27, 2022, 3:53 pm

The Pittsburg Police Department responded in a statement on social media regarding the Friday announcement of a criminal investigation into alleged "crimes of moral turpitude" by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the FBI.

The District Attorney's Friday announcement was related to "crimes of moral turpitude" involving Antioch and Pittsburg police officers. The DA said authorities on Wednesday "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations" related to the investigation.

The Pittsburg Police Department Friday said in an Instagram post that it was aware of the investigation.

"The investigation involves several local police officers, including three current Pittsburg police officers," the department wrote.

The department said it had been given information in September that one of its officers was involved in illegal activity.

"The tip also indicated that other law enforcement officers were involved, but did not go into further details," the department said in the Instagram post. "When we learned of the allegations, we immediately contacted the district attorney's office and asked them to conduct an independent criminal investigation."

The FBI and the district attorney's office met with the three officers on Wednesday. The three officers were put on paid administrative leave after the meeting, police said.

In the Friday announcement, prosecutors said they are reviewing active and closed cases involving officers under investigation, and that the two police departments and their respective cities are cooperating with the investigation.

"Moral turpitude" is "an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community," according to Merriam-Webster.

A call to the Antioch Police Department was not returned by press time.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.