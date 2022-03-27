Contra Costa DA investigating officers from two police departments

The Pittsburg Police Department responded in a statement on social media regarding the Friday announcement of a criminal investigation into alleged "crimes of moral turpitude" by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the FBI.

The District Attorney's Friday announcement was related to "crimes of moral turpitude" involving Antioch and Pittsburg police officers. The DA said authorities on Wednesday "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations" related to the investigation.

The Pittsburg Police Department Friday said in an Instagram post that it was aware of the investigation.

"The investigation involves several local police officers, including three current Pittsburg police officers," the department wrote.

The department said it had been given information in September that one of its officers was involved in illegal activity.