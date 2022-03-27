SRVUSD works to hire next principal of Del Amigo and Venture

The district is closing in on hiring the next principal of the San Ramon Valley's alternative education program -- Del Amigo High School and Venture Independent Study School -- after the former leader resigned earlier this term for a promotional position elsewhere.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education on Feb. 8 formally accepted principal Rose Bright's resignation, retroactive to Jan. 28. Bright, who joined Del Amigo/Venture at the start of the 2019-20 school year from the Vallejo Independent Study Academy, had been on leave for personal reasons since Oct. 18, according to SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels.

"HR shared with me that Rose left because she was offered a promotional position at a charter school," Samuels told DanvilleSanRamon.com. The name of Bright's new school was not immediately identifiable.

A mix of retired administrators and current school leaders are combining to oversee both Del Amigo and Venture through the end of the school year, Samuels said.

"This transition of leadership will not impact your student's educational experience," assistant principal Margrette Wui wrote in an email to families in late January.