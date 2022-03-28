San Ramon council to make committee appointments

The San Ramon City Council is set to interview candidates for two of the city's advisory committees in a special meeting Tuesday, as well as make appointments to both of those committees and others.

Councilmembers will conduct interviews with applicants for the Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee and the Open Space Advisory Committee, and consider formalizing those appointments as well as those of new members on the Economic Development Advisory Committee and the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging.

The City Clerk's Office received six applications for five seats on the seven-member Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee (from Guy Gardner, Srinivasa Kottakota, George Lin, Joseph Snyder, Justin Troutman and Rumi Varma), who are set for interviews with the council ahead of appointments to the five seats. The available seats consist of two technology industry representatives, two residents-at-large, and one resident-at-large alternate seat.

Two applicants for an alternate seat on the Open Space Advisory Committee, Diana Korpi and Iqbal Rashid, are set for interviews Tuesday prior to the council's selection.

Staff are recommending that the Council review applications from Garry Chaban and John Rhodes and appoint them to two alternate seats on the Economic Development Advisory Committee, as well as reviewing an application from Swamini Bajpai, whom they recommend appointing to the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging.