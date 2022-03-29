Community Briefs: Property tax deadline | Spring Jazz concert at Front Row | Senior needs survey | Fence removal around San Ramon Golf Club

Property tax deadline
Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer has issued a reminder to county property owners that the second installment of property taxes are due in less than three weeks. Those who pay the second installment by the April 10 deadline can avoid penalties and high interest rates, according to Kramer's announcement.
Questions or concerns about how to make a payment should be directed to the county Tax Collector's Office at 925-957-5280. Questions about the taxable value of a property should be directed to the County Assessor's Office at 925-313-7400.
Spring Jazz concert
Tickets are now available for the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center's spring concert, which will feature a local 17-piece "Duke Ellington style" big band. The show will be headed by bandleader Kaye Leedham Herning, alongside Grammy-nominated vocalist Carla Helmbrecht, with the rest of the band consisting of musicians and music educators from throughout the Bay Area and San Ramon Valley.
The show is set for this Saturday (April 2) at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center's Front Row Theater in San Ramon. Tickets and more information are available here.
Senior needs survey
The San Ramon Parks and Community Services Department is seeking input from seniors on their needs for recreational programs and services.
The survey includes questions surrounding transportation, use of the Alcosta Senior Center, housing, nutrition and recreational programming interests. It is available here.
Fence removal
Contractors with the city of San Ramon began a fence removal project yesterday to remove damaged steel fencing on a property adjacent to property owned by the San Ramon Golf Club.
Work on project, which is set to take approximately 10 working days, kicked off near Blue Mound Drive and Burning Tree Drive, and is set to continue along Alcosta Boulevard, Belle Meade, Blue Mound, Burning Tree, Olympia Fields and Thunderbird drives, as well as Alcosta Boulevard, Firecrest Lane and Pine Valley Road.
Only damaged fencing is slated for removal, and roads are set to remain open throughout the project. Fencing on private residential property will not be affected. More information is available here.
