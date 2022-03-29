Community Briefs: Property tax deadline | Spring Jazz concert at Front Row | Senior needs survey | Fence removal around San Ramon Golf Club

Property tax deadline

Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer has issued a reminder to county property owners that the second installment of property taxes are due in less than three weeks. Those who pay the second installment by the April 10 deadline can avoid penalties and high interest rates, according to Kramer's announcement.

Questions or concerns about how to make a payment should be directed to the county Tax Collector's Office at 925-957-5280. Questions about the taxable value of a property should be directed to the County Assessor's Office at 925-313-7400.

Spring Jazz concert

Tickets are now available for the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center's spring concert, which will feature a local 17-piece "Duke Ellington style" big band. The show will be headed by bandleader Kaye Leedham Herning, alongside Grammy-nominated vocalist Carla Helmbrecht, with the rest of the band consisting of musicians and music educators from throughout the Bay Area and San Ramon Valley.