Pleasanton Preps: Amador wins fierce tennis match with Foothill in battle of EBAL's best

In the doubles the Dons' wins were Anuraag Aravindan/Vikram Murali over Archit Kumar/Ankur Hangal 6-3, 6-2; and Roy Kim/Hrishi Hari over Anas Joyo/Cam McNamara 7-5, 6-2.

The teams split the six singles matches, with the Dons taking two of the three doubles encounters to get the thrilling win.

When it was all said and done, it was Amador Valley that came out on top of Foothill by a 5-4 final.

The top two teams in the East Bay Athletic League boys' tennis race reside in Pleasanton, and both came into their match March 24 with unbeaten records.

On March 22, Amador continued that streak and stayed unbeaten in EBAL play with a four-set victory over Monte Vista. Leading the Dons were Ethan Gray (2 blocks), Luke Melvin (9 kills, 14 digs), Colin Bowers (17 assists, 8 service pts) and Tyler Homes (5 kills, 3 blocks).

The Dons came into last week riding high on a seven-match winning streak.

In their other matches that week, Foothill beat Dublin 6-3, with Amador getting the 9-0 shutout over Granada.

The Falcons' doubles win came from Anuj Acherya and Komal Pamujula, who defeated Steven Yang and Nolan Smith, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8.

In the second match, Foothill fell to Dublin four sets. Top performers included Meonske (48 assists, 12 digs), Tyler Keala (21 kills, 11 digs), Seraj (22 kills, 6 digs) and Noah Mitzenmacher (18 digs, 3 assists).

Highlights in the win came from Landen Meonske (24 service pts, 8 aces, 22 assists, 11 digs), Zach Seraj (18 kills, 6 digs), Alex Hernandez (13 digs, 10 kills) and Caden Stedman (10 kills, 3 digs).

Across town, Falcons faced a pair of battles last week and came out with a split too.

Two days later, a motivated Granada squad handed the Dons their first loss in league with an impressive three-set sweep. Top performers for Amador were Nate Clinton (17 kills, 8 digs) and Max Riter (8 kills, 8 digs).

Next up, Amador dropped a 18-12 decision to Miramonte. Wallace had seven points (3 goals, 4 assists), while Sebastian Diligent (2 goals, 1 assist) and Mateo Castillo (3 goals) each had 3 points. Tommy Hinek collected 3 groundballs, while Kragen forced 2 turnovers.

Maxim Carrel and Rithwik Shah each recorded their first goals of the season. Great team defense limited Davis to 12 shots. Alex Kragen forced 3 turnovers, while Dillon Duke recorded a ground ball and one forced turnover.

The win over Davis was a 14-2 thumping by Amador. Collin Wallace led the scoring with 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists), while Will Coultrip (2 goals, 1 assist) and Max Young (1 goal, 2 assists) each had 3 points.

The Dons split their two games last week, beating Davis and losing to Miramonte.

Foothill's 202 was better than Cal's 210 and Monte Vista's 217. Brandon Knight was the low score for Foothill with a 1-under, 36.

The Falcons had only one match last week, taking on California and Monte Vista at Blackhawk Country Club.

The Dons rebounded by beating Dublin 5-3. Will Coultrip and Van Fleet each recorded 2 goals, while Rae Kerton scored 1. Lahrs, Van Fleet, and Patzer each recorded 2 assists, with Preston Elliott recording 1 assist.

First, they lost to Cal High 8-4. DJ Van Fleet scored 2 goals, while Ryder Lahrs and Brett Patzer each scored 1. Hunter Selkow, Patzer, and Van Fleet each had an assist.

The Dons ice hockey team split their two games at Dublin Iceland last week.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador wins fierce tennis match with Foothill in battle of EBAL's best

Also: Week of mixed results in volleyball, lacrosse, hockey