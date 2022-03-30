County opens recruitment for Planning Commission, plus several other seats

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has opened applications for a seat on the county-level Planning Commission as well as seats on three other bodies.

The county Planning Commission is responsible for reviewing and making decisions on applications for proposed projects, as well as appeals to zoning decisions. Commissioners also have the authority to initiate the preparation of plans, regulations, programs and legislation, as well as reviewing proposed development agreements and advising the board.

The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m. in Martinez, with commissioners receiving $50 per meeting plus mileage expenses. The new commissioner would be appointed to a four-year term starting on July 1.

County supervisors are also seeking applicants to fill one vacancy at the Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency, for a term ending on March 31, 2026, plus one seat on the Retirement Board and at-large or at-large-alternate positions on the Advisory Fire Commission.

The Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency is a three-member panel that reviews matters related to solid waste enforcement, permits, and appeals. Members are compensated $50 each time they meet for these hearings.