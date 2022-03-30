News

County opens recruitment for Planning Commission, plus several other seats

Retirement Board, Advisory Fire Commission, Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency also seek applicants

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 30, 2022, 10:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has opened applications for a seat on the county-level Planning Commission as well as seats on three other bodies.

Contra Costa County seal.

The county Planning Commission is responsible for reviewing and making decisions on applications for proposed projects, as well as appeals to zoning decisions. Commissioners also have the authority to initiate the preparation of plans, regulations, programs and legislation, as well as reviewing proposed development agreements and advising the board.

The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m. in Martinez, with commissioners receiving $50 per meeting plus mileage expenses. The new commissioner would be appointed to a four-year term starting on July 1.

County supervisors are also seeking applicants to fill one vacancy at the Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency, for a term ending on March 31, 2026, plus one seat on the Retirement Board and at-large or at-large-alternate positions on the Advisory Fire Commission.

The Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency is a three-member panel that reviews matters related to solid waste enforcement, permits, and appeals. Members are compensated $50 each time they meet for these hearings.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Contra Costa County Employees' Retirement Association Board of Trustees meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 9 a.m., and are compensated $100 for meetings, which can run into the afternoon, according to the county's announcement. The new member would be appointed to a three-year term beginning July 1.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District's (CCCFPD) Advisory Fire Commission's responsibilities include reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports, serving an advisory capacity to the Fire Chief on service matters in the district, and in a liaison role between the community and the Board of Directors.

Fire commissioners are uncompensated, and meet on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7 p.m. in Concord. The new commissioners will be appointed to four-year terms starting on July 1.

Applications for all four bodies must be submitted online or in person to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors no later than 5 p.m. on April 22.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County opens recruitment for Planning Commission, plus several other seats

Retirement Board, Advisory Fire Commission, Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency also seek applicants

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 30, 2022, 10:36 pm

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has opened applications for a seat on the county-level Planning Commission as well as seats on three other bodies.

The county Planning Commission is responsible for reviewing and making decisions on applications for proposed projects, as well as appeals to zoning decisions. Commissioners also have the authority to initiate the preparation of plans, regulations, programs and legislation, as well as reviewing proposed development agreements and advising the board.

The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m. in Martinez, with commissioners receiving $50 per meeting plus mileage expenses. The new commissioner would be appointed to a four-year term starting on July 1.

County supervisors are also seeking applicants to fill one vacancy at the Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency, for a term ending on March 31, 2026, plus one seat on the Retirement Board and at-large or at-large-alternate positions on the Advisory Fire Commission.

The Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency is a three-member panel that reviews matters related to solid waste enforcement, permits, and appeals. Members are compensated $50 each time they meet for these hearings.

The Contra Costa County Employees' Retirement Association Board of Trustees meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 9 a.m., and are compensated $100 for meetings, which can run into the afternoon, according to the county's announcement. The new member would be appointed to a three-year term beginning July 1.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District's (CCCFPD) Advisory Fire Commission's responsibilities include reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports, serving an advisory capacity to the Fire Chief on service matters in the district, and in a liaison role between the community and the Board of Directors.

Fire commissioners are uncompensated, and meet on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7 p.m. in Concord. The new commissioners will be appointed to four-year terms starting on July 1.

Applications for all four bodies must be submitted online or in person to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors no later than 5 p.m. on April 22.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.