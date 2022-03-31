News

Holi Festival returning to City Center Bishop Ranch

More than 2,000 attendees expected for popular celebration in San Ramon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 31, 2022, 9:42 pm 0
Festival-goers at a previous Holi celebration at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, prior to a two-year hiatus of the event during pandemic shutdowns. (Image courtesy of J. Lauren PR)

Officials at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon have announced details of the return next week of a historically well-attended springtime celebration, as pandemic restrictions have eased enough to make it practical.

Dance performances are one feature of past Holi celebrations at City Center that are set to return this year on April 8. (Image courtesy of J. Lauren PR)

City Center's Holi Festival is the Bay Area's largest celebration of the longstanding Hindu tradition that marks the arrival of spring with music, dancing and the throwing of vibrant, brightly colored powders, according to officials.

"Holi, an ancient Hindu festival signifying the arrival of spring, is a colorful celebration centered around dousing vibrant powdered pigments while donning light-colored clothing to welcome the season in a radiant expression of togetherness," a City Center spokesperson said in an announcement this week.

This year's return comes after a two-year hiatus, and is set to kick off in the shopping center's Alexander Square, a larger area intended to accommodate more than 2,000 expected attendees this year.

In addition to the traditional staples of the ancient celebration, characterized in particular by the colored powders that encompass music, dancing, and other festivities, the City Center event will include other family-oriented activities such as henna tattoos, Bollywood dance performances, and giveaways from Curry Up Now.

The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. next Friday (April 8), with the throwing of colors kicking off at 6 p.m., with each guest receiving complimentary colored powders. More information is available here.

