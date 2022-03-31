Holi Festival returning to City Center Bishop Ranch

Officials at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon have announced details of the return next week of a historically well-attended springtime celebration, as pandemic restrictions have eased enough to make it practical.

City Center's Holi Festival is the Bay Area's largest celebration of the longstanding Hindu tradition that marks the arrival of spring with music, dancing and the throwing of vibrant, brightly colored powders, according to officials.

"Holi, an ancient Hindu festival signifying the arrival of spring, is a colorful celebration centered around dousing vibrant powdered pigments while donning light-colored clothing to welcome the season in a radiant expression of togetherness," a City Center spokesperson said in an announcement this week.

This year's return comes after a two-year hiatus, and is set to kick off in the shopping center's Alexander Square, a larger area intended to accommodate more than 2,000 expected attendees this year.

In addition to the traditional staples of the ancient celebration, characterized in particular by the colored powders that encompass music, dancing, and other festivities, the City Center event will include other family-oriented activities such as henna tattoos, Bollywood dance performances, and giveaways from Curry Up Now.