Contra Costa supervisors add support to Shortcut Pipeline fix

The Shortcut Pipeline -- the primary source of drinking water for Martinez that needs fixing -- got a boost Tuesday from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

The board officially added its backing to the Contra Costa Water District's (CCWD) pursuit of grant funding for the $14 million project in the form of a letter of support.

Built in 1972, the five-mile pipeline carries an average of 13 million gallons of untreated water per day from the Contra Costa Canal in Clyde to the Martinez Reservoir.

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, "an inspection in 2018 identified a compromised section of pipeline under the western flood control levee of the Lower Walnut Creek channel ... Adding risk, the approximate half-mile section of compromised pipeline is also near the Concord Fault. It has been determined this section of the pipeline is no longer reliable."

CCWD is trying to obtain federal funding through the Senate Energy and Water Development Bill (Fiscal Year 2023) for construction. The district also seeks outside funding through state and federal implementation, infrastructure and hazard mitigation grant programs.