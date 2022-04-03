San Ramon Valley students honored by state PTA

The California State Parent Teacher Association recently named students of various grades at San Ramon Valley Unified School District schools as honorees in their annual arts recognition program.
Students from Coyote Creek, Creekside, Montevideo and Twin Creeks elementary schools, as well as Iron Horse and Windemere Ranch middle schools, and California and Monte Vista high schools were among the awardees.
SRVUSD students received Awards of Merit in five out of six categories in this year's awards. Sia PatelPuri of Cal High and Trisha Mahajan of Coyote Creek received awards for dance choreography, with Charvik Pathivada of Montevideo being honored for film production, and Shiriam Shekhar of Creekside Elementary School being honored for music composition.
Local students were also honored in each category for photography and visual arts. Constantine Ellwanger of Twin Creeks and Tanisi Mandal of Creekside, along with Windemere Ranch's Noor Gowra received awards for photography, Isabella Oh of Iron Horse and Katie Chung of Monte Vista being honored in the visual arts category.
Submissions were honored as part of the CAPTA's annual Reflections Arts Program, in the categories of Outstanding Interpretation, Awards of Excellence or Awards of Merit, Outstanding Interpretation, and Award of Excellence.
SRVUSD students represented the CAPTA's 32nd District, with members of the San Ramon Valley Council of PTAs working with their local units to encourage submissions across all categories from district students, under this year's theme of "I will change the world by..."
"The SRVCPTA is committed to supporting arts education in SRVUSD," said SRVCPTA President Lisa Gross. "This was the highest number of students we have ever had move on to the California State PTA Arts Reflections competition, and now the highest number ever moving on to Nationals! We are so incredibly proud of these students and all who participated. This passion for the arts will impact their learning experiences for years to come and continue to bring art to life across SRVUSD."
The SRVUSD students are now set to compete in the Reflections Program at the national level.
"We are incredibly proud of our students," said SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy, noting that SRVUSD has the highest number of students representing the state in the national awards this year.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.