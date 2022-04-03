San Ramon Valley students honored by state PTA

The California State Parent Teacher Association recently named students of various grades at San Ramon Valley Unified School District schools as honorees in their annual arts recognition program.

Students from Coyote Creek, Creekside, Montevideo and Twin Creeks elementary schools, as well as Iron Horse and Windemere Ranch middle schools, and California and Monte Vista high schools were among the awardees.

SRVUSD students received Awards of Merit in five out of six categories in this year's awards. Sia PatelPuri of Cal High and Trisha Mahajan of Coyote Creek received awards for dance choreography, with Charvik Pathivada of Montevideo being honored for film production, and Shiriam Shekhar of Creekside Elementary School being honored for music composition.

Local students were also honored in each category for photography and visual arts. Constantine Ellwanger of Twin Creeks and Tanisi Mandal of Creekside, along with Windemere Ranch's Noor Gowra received awards for photography, Isabella Oh of Iron Horse and Katie Chung of Monte Vista being honored in the visual arts category.

Submissions were honored as part of the CAPTA's annual Reflections Arts Program, in the categories of Outstanding Interpretation, Awards of Excellence or Awards of Merit, Outstanding Interpretation, and Award of Excellence.