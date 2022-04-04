Danville council to discuss future of expanded outdoor dining

The Danville Town Council is set to consider Tuesday whether to continue expanded outdoor dining options, as state and local health officials lift the pandemic restrictions that led to an upsurge in eating outside at restaurants in order to follow protocols.

The town started issuing temporary land-use permits (TLUPs) to restaurants in June 2020, which allowed for the creation or expanse of outdoor seating in order to operate at 100% of pre-pandemic occupancy given social distancing and other health measures in place. With the permits, restaurants were allowed to expand their seating on private property, as well as public sidewalks and parklets in public streets.

Use of TLUPs for this purpose has so far been extended twice by the Town Council.

Although in-person dining was allowed to resume last June, councilmembers adopted an urgency ordinance the following month, extending the use of TLUPs through Jan. 3, which allowed permitted restaurants to continue expanding dining onto streets and sidewalks. They voted on Dec. 21 to adopt an urgency ordinance allowing for the continued use of TLUPs through June, while scheduling further discussions for their upcoming April 5 meeting.

Staff are recommending that councilmembers discuss the future of outdoor dining in Danville in light of the pandemic's current status at their upcoming meeting.